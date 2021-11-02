The singer told fans on Instagram that he is ready to get back to in-person performances

Ed Sheeran Is Out of COVID Isolation: 'All Clear and Done My Quarantine' as Singer Preps for SNL

After testing positive for COVID-19 last month, Ed Sheeran has announced that his time in quarantine is finally over.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today," the English singer-songwriter captioned an Instagram photo of himself singing onstage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to the initial happy news, he assured fans that may spot him out in public, writing, "If you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine."

Having made a full recovery, Sheeran seems ready to get back into the swing of things, including his scheduled musical appearance on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday," he added to his post.

After the musician announced his diagnosis on Oct. 24, it was unclear whether or not he'd still be able to perform alongside this week's SNL host, Kieran Culkin. All Sheeran had originally told his followers was that he had contracted COVID-19 and needed to spend some time in isolation, writing, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

However, he said that, while he would not be able to do any in-person performances at the time, he would still be doing as much as possible from home. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he said.

Despite being isolated, Sheeran still released his newest album = (equals) on Friday. "I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out," he wrote to his audience on Instagram. "Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x."