Ed Sheeran's New Album Will Feature Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and More

Ed Sheeran is pulling out all the stops for his upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project, adding more big names to a lineup that already included Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Chance the Rapper.

Sheeran has released the official track list for the album, which drops July 12, and it features heavy hitters Cardi B and Camila Cabello on “South of the Border,” Khalid on “Beautiful People,” Travis Scott on “Antisocial,” Eminem and 50 Cent on “Remember the Name,” Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on “1000 Nights,” and Skrillex on “Way to Break My Heart.”

“Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me,” Sheeran captioned the track list, released via social media. He added, “hope you like it as much as I do.”

Sheeran and Bieber’s song “I Don’t Care” peaked at No. 2 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May, and it’s currently holding on at No. 5. Partnering with hitmaker Bieber has yet to be enough to topple Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus with their smash collaboration on “Old Town Road,” but Sheeran will have quite a few more opportunities for chart-topping when the new album drops.