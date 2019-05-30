Ed Sheeran Thought About Making All-Male Version of 'Lady Marmalade' with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran is entertaining the idea of some badass dudes from the Moulin Rouge.

In a recent sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God, the British singer revealed that he thought it would be “fun” to take the all-female 2001 hit “Lady Marmalade” and revive it with male singers.

“This project actually started with one idea I had, which was — you remember ‘Lady Marmalade,’ right?” Sheeran, 28, said with a laugh, referring to his upcoming collaborations album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

Although it was a cover of the original ’70s version by Labelle, the more recent track — featured on the 2001 Moulin Rouge! soundtrack — was made famous by its powerful shared vocal chops and accompanying glitzy music video starring Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Pink, Mya and Missy Elliott.

“This is such a silly idea, but I had an idea of doing that,” Sheeran added. “And I was like, ‘You could get Bruno [Mars], [Justin] Bieber and me on a record.’ How fun would that be?”

Despite the dream, Sheeran has no real plans to recreate the song and music video with an all-male lineup.

Following backlash over his comments, the “Shape of You” hitmaker set the record straight on his Instagram story, insisting the idea was not meant to be taken seriously.

“Guyz, obviously an all-male ‘Lady Marmalade’ would be completely dreadful,” he wrote on Thursday. “I didn’t say I wanted to cover it you melons, just that loads of people on a track like that might be fun.”

“Lighten up, it’s nearly summer,” Sheeran ended his note, adding the hashtag, “#bbq4life.”

Sheeran explained in his interview with Charlamagne Tha God that his enthusiasm eventually turned into individual collaborations with Bieber, 25, and Mars, 33: “I Don’t Care” for Bieber and an unknown track with Mars, which many fans believe will be part of Sheeran’s new album.

The singer released the record’s tracklist last week, with most of his collaborators’ names blacked out aside from Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock — the latter two of whom he worked with on their new single “Cross Me,” out now.

“I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram of the album on May 23.

No.6 Collaborations Project drops July 12 on amazon.com.