Ed Sheeran and Khalid Remind Fans to Stay True to Who They Are in 'Beautiful People' Music Video

Ed Sheeran wants to remind fans: stay true to who you are.

The singer, 28, released his new music video for “Beautiful People,” his latest duet with Khalid for the upcoming No.6 Collaborations Project album.

In the Andy McLeod-directed visual, a seemingly normal couple are randomly chosen for a vacation of a lifetime as they are escorted to a limousine before they discover that the amenities of their getaway are fantastically extravagant.

The relatability of the couple is ever-present as they enjoy ordinary activities (a homemade picnic or sudoku) amid their extraordinary surroundings of beautiful models and the in-crowd at a yacht party, fashion show and after parties.

And if fans look close enough, both Sheeran and Khalid make cameos in the background!

In the end, Sheeran cleverly addresses the irony that the fabulous life may not be all that it’s portrayed to be and that no amount of material possessions or fancy experiences can make up for the joys of a simpler life.

After all, Sheeran says it best, “That’s not who we are / We are not beautiful,” and Khalid echoes: “We don’t fit in well, we are just ourselves.”

Their song comes after the releases of Sheeran’s hit singles with Justin Bieber‘s smash hit, “I Don’t Care,” as well as his Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock project “Cross Me.”

The star recently announced that he has more collaborations on the way, including with Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem and Travis Scott.

No.6 Collaborations Project is set to be released on July 12.