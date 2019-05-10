Ed Sheeran Drops New Single 'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber

Just call them “The A Team.”

Ed Sheeran‘s new song with Justin Bieber is here!

The pop stars dropped "I Don't Care" on Friday. Produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, the song is about not fitting in but not caring when you’re with your “baby.”

Bieber, 25, announced the song’s drop on Twitter in a nonchalant way that perfectly matched the new track’s title.

“It’s out. I don’t care,” the singer tweeted.

Moments later, Sheeran, 28, announced the song’s release on Instagram.

“Me and @justinbieber have got a new song out. It’s called ‘I Don’t Care’ hope you like it x,” Sheeran wrote.

“Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah/All the bad things disappear/ And you’re making me feel like I maybe I am somebody,” Sheeran sings as Bieber croons “I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah/’Cause I don’t care/As long as you hold me near/You can take me anywhere/And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah.”

It’s out. I don’t care — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 10, 2019

While it appears the singers are paying tribute to the ladies in their lives — Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn — Bieber also speaks out on his his mental health struggles.

“I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be/You know what?/ It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind/And you make it better like that,” Bieber sings.

Back in April, Bieber said he’s facing the “most challenging season” of his life.

“Getting better everyday… bouncing back… I will never stop fighting,” Bieber wrote over a shirtless selfie posted to his Instagram Story.

Early this year, PEOPLE confirmed that Bieber has been getting counseling.

In past interviews, he has also opened up his struggles. “I got really depressed on tour,” Bieber said in the March issue of Vogue. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran David M. Benett/WireImage

Sheeran and Bieber announced the new single on Tuesday.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the British singer revealed he would be in Cambodia when the song dropped and shared a photo of himself and Seaborn, 27.

“Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow. I’m super happy and proud of it. I’m currently in Cambodia in the jungle, but I’ve got a few bottles of beer for me and Cherry (and @securitykev) to celebrate the release tomorrow. Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum. Love you all x”

The official confirmation came days after the singers began teasing their collaboration on social media.

After Bieber tweeted “big fan” to Sheeran on April 25, both singers started sharing mysterious photos to their social media accounts on April 30 with the number “10” written in their captions. Bieber shared two side-by-side photos on his Instagram and Twitter pages that depict him and Sheeran standing separately in front of a green screen while doing the same pose of looking over their shoulder at the camera with a smirk.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran: I Took a Year Off to ‘Get to Know’ Reported Wife Cherry Seaborn

Baldwin, 22, had posted the same photo of her husband to her Instagram two weeks earlier with the caption, “You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Bieber have shared space in liner notes. The British singer-songwriter cowrote Bieber’s smash 2015 hit "Love Yourself." Sheeran originally wrote the track before Bieber tweaked it and put it on his Grammy-nominated album Purpose — but he told PEOPLE he had no regrets in sharing the tune.

“I don’t think it would have been as big if I’d have put it out,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017. “The zeitgeist around Bieber at that time, it was him coming off a load of negative press and having to prove himself again — and making mature music that he really, really was behind as well. It was the time it came out, and then tropical house was getting big, streaming was just coming; it was all about the time with that song.”

Sheeran added: “If anyone else had sung that song at a different time, I don’t think it wouldn’t have been as big of a hit. I kept being like, ‘D’you reckon it’ll be a single?’ And then it just suddenly was the biggest song in the world. It really took me by surprise, that one. It happened at a time with him where all the stars aligned.”

This is the first new release from Sheeran since his Grammy-winning album ÷; it’s Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose.