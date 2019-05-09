Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are giving fans a sneak peek of their newest song.

One day after announcing that they were teaming up on Sheeran’s new single “I Don’t Care”, the singers released a preview of the track on the UK radio station KMFM on Wednesday.

The snippet comes ahead of the song’s expected release on Friday.

As Sheeran, 28, sings what is presumably the chorus of the song, Bieber, 25, can be heard providing the background vocals.

“‘Cause I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near / You can take me anywhere / And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah,” Sheeran sings in the preview — lyrics that were previously featured on his Instagram earlier this week.

LOVING this new clip of @edsheeran x @justinbieber! 🎉🎉 #IDontCare #IDC Hear the full song on kmfm Breakfast with Garry and Laura on Friday. 📻 pic.twitter.com/eygdtBsA5H — kmfm (@kmfmofficial) May 8, 2019

RELATED: The Rumors Are True! Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Are Teaming Up Again for New Song ‘I Don’t Care’

Nearly four years after collaborating on the track “Love Yourself” the two announced Tuesday morning that they were collaborating on the upcoming single.

“My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x,” Sheeran announced on Instagram, while Bieber captioned his own post, “Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos”

Fans have been buzzing with speculation since late last month as Sheeran and Bieber have continued to tease the news.

Image zoom Dave Benett/WireImage

RELATED: Justin Bieber Tells Fans Not to ‘Let Fear and Anxiety Win’ in Instagram Addressing Mental Health

After Bieber tweeted “big fan” to Sheeran on April 25, both singers started sharing mysterious photos to their social media accounts on Apri 30 with the number “10” written in their captions.

Bieber shared two side-by-side photos on his Instagram and Twitter pages that depict him and Sheeran standing separately in front of a green screen while doing the same pose of looking over their shoulder at the camera with a smirk.

Sheeran, on the other hand, combined the two photos for an Instagram post with the perfectly descriptive caption “10. Photoshop spoon.”

RELATED: Are Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Collaborating? Mysterious Social Media Hints Have Fans Wondering

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp, also both shared their own version of the same photos to their Twitter on Tuesday with the caption “10.”

Then on Friday, Bieber and Sheeran posted the same poll to their Instagram stories asking their followers, “Do you want new music?” The three answer options given were “Yes,” “No” and “Idc [I don’t care].”

Along with the Instagram story, Bieber also wrote “7???” on Twitter on Friday. And on Saturday, he tweeted, “6.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran on Working Nonstop, Competing with Adele and Date Nights with Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

The hints continued Monday morning, with Bieber posting a video of Sheeran sharing a clip of a song. The close-up version, posted to his Instagram page, shows what was soon revealed to be the song’s title.

Shortly after, Sheeran posted a few of the lyrics to his own page, leading up to Tuesday when fans learned they were correct in assuming that all signs pointed to the song being released on Friday, May 10.

Since confirming the news, Bieber poked fun at his upcoming collaboration and shared a photo of Sheeran to Instagram, where he complimented the singer while counting down the hours until their song drops.

“I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours,” he captioned the shot.

Image zoom Justin Bieber (left) and Ed Sheeran Mike Windle/Getty; Simone Joyner/Getty

Though Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Purpose, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella headlining set on April 21 — a moment that was particularly special for the singer.

“It was a big deal for Justin,” a friend of Bieber’s previously told PEOPLE. “He hasn’t performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s latest album, Divide, was released in 2017.