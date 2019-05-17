Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Travel Around the World in Animal Costumes for 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin & Hailey
By
Karen Mizoguchi
May 17, 2019 09:00 AM
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber‘s “I Don’t Care” music video is finally here!

After days of teasing the visual accompaniment for Sheeran’s latest single, the musical pair debuted their Emil Nava-directed special project Friday morning.

Thanks to the magic of green screen technology, both Sheeran, 28, and Bieber, 25, take fans around the world to many tourist destinations, including Los Angeles, Egypt and Japan, where Sheeran had met several fans in train stations and local hotspots dressed as a panda. (The British star had wrapped up the Japan leg of his ÷World Tour during the trip.)

He also took on some more extreme destinations — like outer space and skydiving!

Meanwhile, Bieber also disguises himself as a bear and dances to their hit song as images from fun places play in the background. At one point, the Canadian pop star goes shirtless as he has some fun playing a lucha libre.

They even wear matching cowboy outfits, complete with fringe and hats!

Nava has frequently collaborated with Sheeran, having directed videos for his singles such as “Thinking Out Loud” and “Happier.”

On May 10, Sheeran and Bieber dropped “I Don’t Care,” a hit, about not fitting in but not caring when you’re with your “baby,” that was produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED.

While it appears the singers are paying tribute to the ladies in their lives — Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn — Bieber also speaks out on his mental health struggles.

“I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be/You know what?/ It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind/And you make it better like that,” Bieber sings.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Pushes Past Adele, One Direction Alums on List of Wealthiest British Musicians

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Bieber have shared space in liner notes.

Sheeran co-wrote Bieber’s smash 2015 hit “Love Yourself,” which was put on his Grammy-nominated album Purpose.

“I don’t think it would have been as big if I’d have put it out,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017 about the success of the song.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Teases ‘I Don’t Care’ Music Video — See His Fun, Western-Inspired Outfit

Sheeran also co-wrote Major Lazer’s “Cold Water,” featuring Bieber and MO. More recently, the pair were both featured vocalists on Lil Dicky’s “Earth” with Sheeran voicing a koala bear and Bieber opening the video with his portrayal of a baboon.

This is the first new release from Sheeran since his Grammy-winning album ÷ and is Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose.

