Ed Sheeran Jumps on Car for Impromptu Performance in N.Y.C. After Winning Copyright Trial

Ed Sheeran found the "Perfect" place for an impromptu performance before the weekend kicked off!

On Friday, the singer-songwriter, 32, hopped atop a car in New York City outside his American Express pop-up in Soho for a very special acoustic number.

"Can I sing you one song before I go," Sheeran asked the crowd before breaking out into his recent single, "Boat."

Rocking a pair of black pants, blue-and-orange Nikes and a black coat, the musician pulled out his Subtract-branded guitar to sing the song off his new album to several adoring fans who waited outside.

Throughout the performance, which came a day after he was found not liable in a lawsuit filed against him for alleged copyright infringement, Sheeran paced around the roof of the car and gave it his all.

Even those who weren't necessarily waiting outside the event caught a glimpse of Sheeran, as onlookers could be seen in the background of videos sitting on their balconies and enjoying the track.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ed Sheeran. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Sheeran's performance sees him in good spirits, shortly after his uplifting message to fans on Thursday after being found not liable in the "Thinking Out Loud" suit — in which he was accused by Structured Asset Sales of lifting direct elements of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" for "Thinking Out Loud."

As Sheeran explained, the jury's decision "will help to protect the creative process of songwriters here in the United States and around the world." And he ultimately isn't "going to have to retire from my day job after all," after vowing to do so if he were to be found liable in the suit.

"But, at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," the musician wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We have spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day, all over the world."

After thanking the jury, his legal team and the track's co-writer, Sheeran encouraged the music community to "come together to bring back common sense."

"These claims need to be stopped so that the creative process can carry on, and we can all just go back to making music," he concluded. "At the same time, we absolutely need trusted individuals, real experts who help support the process of protecting copyright. Thank you."

Ed Sheeran. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

The musician is now fresh off the release of his new LP Subtract, an album that includes a touching song about his older daughter, Lyra Antarctica, 2½.

Sheeran played the song "Dusty" for a crowd at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre before the release, as he explained that "being a parent is obviously wild and wonderful. Being a parent in times of real sadness ... has a massive juxtaposition to it."

He explained that after late nights visiting a mural dedicated to his late friend, Jamal, he would "go to bed and cry myself to sleep and wake up at 6 with this ball of energy — this beautiful girl that's jumping on me and being like, 'Let's listen to music and eat porridge!'"

"Me and my daughter have this routine in the morning where we pick a vinyl and we put on a vinyl, and we eat breakfast while listening to the vinyl, and it was the thing I would look forward to," Sheeran added. "You know, you'd have a night of real darkness and sadness, then you wake up to just [a] happy little girl."

He also shared that their taste in music choices ranges from Black Sabbath to Norah Jones.