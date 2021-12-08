In front of an intimate 1,500-person crowd, Sheeran performed 11 tracks, including some classics and six songs from his new album =

Ed Sheeran Jokes That His Legs Are 'Actually Way Paler in Real Life' During Sirius XM Pandora Show

You can count on Ed Sheeran to poke fun at himself!

On Monday, fans of the "Shivers" singer were given the opportunity to see Sheeran, 30, perform at the intimate Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, thanks to SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. And, in between songs, Sheeran cracked some jokes.

Near the end of the show, Sheeran brought the holiday spirit by performing his song "Merry Christmas," which features Elton John. Before performing it — sleigh bells in hand, of course — Sheeran made a joke about his "pale legs," which make a cameo in the song's music video.

"My legs are so pale," the singer said, before adding, "Fun fact: the music video added six shades to them so they're actually way paler in real life!" During a scene in the music video, Sheeran is seen wearing a Santa Claus outfit with shorts instead of pants, showing his quite white legs.

Along with the holiday song, the singer also performed several classics and six songs from his new album =, including "Shivers," "First Times," "Overpass Graffiti" and "2step."

Before performing "2step," he warned fans that it was one of his first times performing it.

"I find myself chucking myself in the deep end of songs without rehearsing. Performing a song on stage is like ripping a band-aid," he said on stage. "I will mess it up but that's the fun of it."

Sheeran, indeed, messed up the intro and started the song over again as he engaged with fans in the crowd. Earlier in the night he apologized for his "scratchy" vocals, but said "when the voice isn't there, the performance goes up!"

As for his song "Overpass Graffiti," he said Monday night was "the first time I've heard that song sung back to me," since he had not performed it for an audience since the pandemic. "I've listened to it hundreds of times."

The multi-platinum-selling singer also reminisced about his start in music, sharing that this was his "first time playing a theater in the U.S. in a long time." With his song "Give Me Love," he led the small crowd in a singalong, splitting the room in the middle.

"I used to play these gigs back in the day. This side would be the lower harmony and that side was the higher harmony," he said before the crowd joined in. After performing the track, he added that it was "really fun to play that again."

Sheeran wrapped the intimate performance by performing "Shape of You" and his smash new single "Bad Habits."