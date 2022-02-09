The longtime friends have previously collaborated on songs like "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game"

Ed Sheeran and 'Good Friend' Taylor Swift Teaming Up for New Version of 'The Joker and the Queen'

No jokes here — Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up once more!

The longtime friends will reunite on a new version of Sheeran's track "The Joker and the Queen," the British singer said Wednesday.

"The Joker and the Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this Friday," Sheeran, 30, wrote on Twitter, alongside a brief snippet of Swift singing.

The track is featured on Sheeran's most recent album =, and though Swift, 32, is not on the original version, fans have been speculating for months that she would appear on a reworked take.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that in Sheeran's music video for "Overpass Graffiti," he wears a leather jacket with a joker and a queen on the back, and in small, subtle letters in the top right corner of the jacket, there's a box that reads "Taylor Swift."

Swift, meanwhile, sold a deck of playing cards while promoting Red (Taylor's Version) last year.

Sheeran also confirmed in October that there was a remix of the song coming that featured an "American artist."

The Grammy winners have been friends since around 2012, and have collaborated on several songs over the years, including "Everything Has Changed," "End Game" and, most recently, "Run (Taylor's Version)," a vault song on Red (Taylor's Version).

"What's been so great is watching him as a person and you know, we've both been through so many changes but it stays the same with us," she told Entertainment Tonight last year. "It's one of those friendships where the friendship doesn't move even when life moves. He's a wonderful, wonderful friend. He's always there when I need to talk."

Sheeran, meanwhile, told British GQ in 2017 that there was an "underdog element" to their friendship.