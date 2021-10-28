"I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out," Sheeran said

Ed Sheeran Says He'll Have a 'Solo Party' for his = Album Release While in 'COVID Isolation'

Ed Sheeran attends the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at Tate Modern on September 1, 2021 in London, England.

Nothing is stopping Ed Sheeran from celebrating his big moment.

The "Bad Habits" singer shared a video on social media on Thursday, reminding fans of the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled =. Sheeran said that though he'll still be in isolation at the time of its release — he's still "really really excited about it."

"(equals) out at midnight everywhere. I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out. It's the most proud [I've] ever been of a price of work and I can't wait for you all to hear it," Sheeran, 30, captioned the video.

"Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x," he continued.

In the video, Sheeran seemed in high spirits as he said that this is the "best thing I've done." Though this is the first time he's "released an album and not been around anyone," he still asked fans to let him know what they think of the new record.

Earlier this week, the "Shivers" singer revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel his upcoming, in-person promotion for =.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran shared in an Instagram post.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued. "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."

Sheeran first announced his album's release in August and said it was a "really personal record."

"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me," Sheeran said in a statement at the time. "My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."

Last week, the singer performed "Visiting Hours" as a part of Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

Ed Sheeran

Meanwhile, fans can also expect a Christmas song collaboration with Elton John, which is expected to release in December.

"Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Sheeran told Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, adding that he talks to the star "almost every single day." "He rung me on Christmas Day and he said, '"Step Into Christmas' is No. 6 in the charts, and I'm 74, and I'm still having f—ing chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'"