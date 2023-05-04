Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard' (Exclusive)

A jury has found Ed Sheeran not liable in a lawsuit filed against him for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud."

The unanimous verdict was reached after about three hours of deliberation by seven jurors in a New York City courtroom Thursday.

"I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed," Sheeran, 32, told PEOPLE exclusively in the courthouse following the decision. "It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it's sad that it had to come to this."

After the verdict was read, the musician hugged his legal team and cowriter Amy Wadge, then approached plaintiff Kathryn Townsend and the two smiled and talked before exchanging hugs. Before exiting the courtroom, Sheeran hugged and kissed wife Cherry Seaborn, who was in attendance.

In a jury trial that went for more than a week, Sheeran was accused by Structured Asset Sales of lifting direct elements of the Marvin Gaye classic"Let's Get It On" for his "Thinking Out Loud" single.

Structured purchased a third of the shares of the song from the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with the iconic Gaye, in 2018. His daughter Kathryn Townsend was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye. Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock

Sheeran took the stand Tuesday and was questioned by his attorney Ilene Farkas. At one point, the Grammy-winning artist was asked what he would do if the court finds "Thinking Out Loud" to be too similar to "Let's Get It On."

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," Sheeran said.

"I find it to be really insulting," he added. "I work really hard to be where I'm at."

Wadge, Sheeran's co-writer for "Thinking Out Loud" also took the stand Tuesday where she explained to jurors their song's tune sounded more like Van Morrison's "Have I Told You Lately," as it has the same chords in a different key.

Ed Sheeran. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

"It was pretty devastating and pretty frightening because it's something we did not do," Wadge asserted on how she felt about being accused of copying "Let's Get It On" in the lawsuit.

Prior in the week's proceedings, Sheeran walked the court through his development as a songwriter by explaining he has evolved from writing one to two songs a day as a teenager to now writing eight to nine songs daily.

"If a song takes longer than a day, it's not worth pursuing," Sheeran told the jury.

In his explanation of the process by which he and Wadge wrote "Thinking Out Loud," Sheeran recalled being inspired after hearing Wadge "mumbling" the chords as he got ready to go to dinner and said he knew they needed to write a song to them.