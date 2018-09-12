After a difficult few years in the spotlight, Sheeran took a year off from work and away from social media. During that time, he and Seaborn — who spent Labor Day weekend 2015 in Las Vegas with Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris — built a strong foundation for their relationship.

““It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity’ because people assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time. I got to the end of [my last tour], and I was like ‘F—, I’m 25 and haven’t really lived.’ I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being rather than a touring celebrity,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in August 2018.

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio last year.

“So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool — but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together,” he said.

“I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place,” he added.