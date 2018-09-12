All the 'Perfect' Things Ed Sheeran Has Said About His Romance with Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

The "Shape of You" singer, 27, and his longtime girlfriend, 26, are engaged! Here, the sweetest quotes Sheeran has shared about his love

More
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
September 12, 2018 03:40 PM
<p>Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were in grade school and began dating after <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-girlfriend-first-date-taylor-swift-july-4th-party/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">spending Independence Day together</a> at pal Taylor Swift&#8217;s annual bash in 2015.</p> <p>&ldquo;Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party,&#8221; Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. &#8220;I&rsquo;ve known Cherry since I was 11.&nbsp;She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor&rsquo;s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, &lsquo;I&rsquo;m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,&rsquo; and I was like, &lsquo;So am I.&rsquo; I kinda said to Taylor, &lsquo;Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?&rsquo; The rest is history.&rdquo;</p> <p>The British singer even references their anniversary on his guest verse of Swift&#8217;s new single &#8220;End Game,&#8221; in which he raps: &#8220;After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
On Their Fateful 4th of July

Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were in grade school and began dating after spending Independence Day together at pal Taylor Swift’s annual bash in 2015.

“Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party,” Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

The British singer even references their anniversary on his guest verse of Swift’s new single “End Game,” in which he raps: “After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July.”

INF
<p>Since Swift essentially provided the setting for Sheeran and Seaborn&#8217;s love to blossom, it should come as no surprise that the singer has given the pair two thumbs up.</p> <p>&ldquo;Her and Taylor have hung out without&nbsp;me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,&rdquo; he told PEOPLE last year. &ldquo;I don&rsquo;t know what they get up to &mdash; talking about cats or whatever.&rdquo;</p> <p>In a <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-taylor-swift-discuss-fiancee-cherry-seaborn-anniversary/">behind-the-scenes clip</a> from their &#8220;End Game&#8221; video, Swift said of Seaborn: &#8220;Ugh, she is so cool.&#8221;</p> <p>To commemorate Sheeran and Seaborn&#8217;s first anniversary, Swift even created a punny marquee that read, &#8220;Happy 1st Ed-iver-Cherry!&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;I&#8217;m still excited about it,&#8221; Swift added in the clip. &#8220;It took me so long to think of both of your names&#8230;&#8221;</p>
pinterest
On Taylor's Stamp of Approval

Since Swift essentially provided the setting for Sheeran and Seaborn’s love to blossom, it should come as no surprise that the singer has given the pair two thumbs up.

“Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,” he told PEOPLE last year. “I don’t know what they get up to — talking about cats or whatever.”

In a behind-the-scenes clip from their “End Game” video, Swift said of Seaborn: “Ugh, she is so cool.”

To commemorate Sheeran and Seaborn’s first anniversary, Swift even created a punny marquee that read, “Happy 1st Ed-iver-Cherry!”

“I’m still excited about it,” Swift added in the clip. “It took me so long to think of both of your names…”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>After a difficult few years in the spotlight, Sheeran <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-explains-year-off-found-some-normality/">took a year off</a>&nbsp;from work and away from social media. During that time, he and Seaborn &mdash; who spent Labor Day weekend 2015 in Las Vegas with Swift&#8217;s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris &mdash;&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-talks-love-girlfriend-cherry-seaborn/">built a strong foundation</a> for their relationship.</p> <p>&#8220;&ldquo;It&rsquo;s quite weird being a touring &lsquo;celebrity&rsquo; because people assume you&rsquo;re living the best f&mdash;ing life in the world, but you don&rsquo;t&nbsp;<em>really</em>&nbsp;get to live any life because you work the whole time. I got to the end of [my last tour], and I was like &lsquo;F&mdash;, I&rsquo;m 25 and haven&rsquo;t really lived.&#8217; <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-songwriter-documentary-adele-cherry-seaborn/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I needed to have a year off</a> and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being rather than a touring celebrity,&#8221; Sheeran told PEOPLE in August 2018.</p> <p>&ldquo;This has been the first time I&rsquo;ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,&rdquo; Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio last year.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;So the catalyst of taking a&nbsp;year off was also the fact that&nbsp;my partner&nbsp;quit her job in New York &mdash; which she&rsquo;s now got back in London, which is really cool &mdash; but we were just basically like, let&rsquo;s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together,&#8221; he said.</p> <p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year&hellip;but we&rsquo;re very, very strong. I&rsquo;ve never been happier. I&rsquo;ve never been more comfortable. I&rsquo;ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything&rsquo;s fallen into place, and it&rsquo;s fallen into place because I&rsquo;ve given it the time to fall into place,&#8221; he added.</p>
pinterest
On How They Built a Solid Foundation

After a difficult few years in the spotlight, Sheeran took a year off from work and away from social media. During that time, he and Seaborn — who spent Labor Day weekend 2015 in Las Vegas with Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris — built a strong foundation for their relationship.

““It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity’ because people assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time. I got to the end of [my last tour], and I was like ‘F—, I’m 25 and haven’t really lived.’ I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being rather than a touring celebrity,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in August 2018.

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio last year. 

“So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool — but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together,” he said.

“I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place,” he added.

Calvin Harris/Instagram
<p>&ldquo;I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it &mdash; and I didn&rsquo;t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-reveals-substance-abuse-battle/">substance abuse</a>,&rdquo; Sheeran said on&nbsp;<em>The Jonathan Ross Show&nbsp;</em>in October.</p> <p>&ldquo;I didn&rsquo;t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, &lsquo;Calm yourself down&rsquo;&hellip; It&rsquo;s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you&rsquo;re doing it on your own and it&rsquo;s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off,&rdquo; he said.</p> <p>Of Seaborn, he added: &ldquo;We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On How She Helped Him Confront Addiction

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on The Jonathan Ross Show in October.

“I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off,” he said.

Of Seaborn, he added: “We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
<p>After a crazy night at friend James Blunt&#8217;s house in Ibiza with Seaborn, Sheeran <a href="https://www.aol.com/article/entertainment/2017/10/06/ed-sheeran-opens-up-about-girlfriend/23231651/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote the chart-topping lovesick ballad</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool,&rdquo; Sheeran told Radio.com of the track. &ldquo;And then the next day I was like, &lsquo;That&rsquo;s a cool story,&rsquo; so I put it in a song.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On Writing His Hit "Perfect" About Her

After a crazy night at friend James Blunt’s house in Ibiza with Seaborn, Sheeran wrote the chart-topping lovesick ballad.

“We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool,” Sheeran told Radio.com of the track. “And then the next day I was like, ‘That’s a cool story,’ so I put it in a song.”

FatPapSlim / Splash News
<p>&ldquo;I actually think the meaning of life is to <a href="https://people.com/pets/ed-sheeran-girlfriend-rescued-cat-after-jumping-out-window/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">start a family</a> and pass on knowledge to them and be loved and be loving, so that is definitely on the cards,&rdquo; Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. &ldquo;But not any time soon. I don&rsquo;t have any time anytime soon. It&rsquo;s something I really want to put a lot of time into, as well. I don&rsquo;t want to be constantly on the road trying to raise a child.&rdquo;</p> <p>In January 2017, he told Beats 1&#8217;s Zane Lowe he &#8220;massively&#8221; wants kids. &#8220;I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I&rsquo;m ready, let&rsquo;s go &mdash; tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On Wanting to Start a Family

“I actually think the meaning of life is to start a family and pass on knowledge to them and be loved and be loving, so that is definitely on the cards,” Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. “But not any time soon. I don’t have any time anytime soon. It’s something I really want to put a lot of time into, as well. I don’t want to be constantly on the road trying to raise a child.”

In January 2017, he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe he “massively” wants kids. “I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sheeran and Seaborn are the proud parents of two felines: Dorito and Calippo.</p> <p>&ldquo;Me and Cherry literally had them from birth, and they think that we&rsquo;re their mother, from our warmth and our smells,&rdquo; Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017 of their furry friends, whom they welcomed into the family in 2016.</p> <p>After the adventurous Dorito <a href="https://people.com/pets/ed-sheeran-girlfriend-rescued-cat-after-jumping-out-window/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dove out of their three-story window last year</a>, Seaborn proved her prowess as a resourceful mama.</p> <p>&ldquo;Cherry opened the window to let some air in, and she just jumped out,&rdquo; Sheeran said of the incident. &#8221;</p> <p>&ldquo;Cherry obviously freaked out; she&rsquo;s in this closed-off garden that we can&rsquo;t get into because it&rsquo;s not our garden. So Cherry tied all of her scarves together onto a laundry basket and put food in it and lowered it down and picked her back up. What an idiot, though!&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On Co-Parenting Their Cats

Sheeran and Seaborn are the proud parents of two felines: Dorito and Calippo.

“Me and Cherry literally had them from birth, and they think that we’re their mother, from our warmth and our smells,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017 of their furry friends, whom they welcomed into the family in 2016.

After the adventurous Dorito dove out of their three-story window last year, Seaborn proved her prowess as a resourceful mama.

“Cherry opened the window to let some air in, and she just jumped out,” Sheeran said of the incident. ”

“Cherry obviously freaked out; she’s in this closed-off garden that we can’t get into because it’s not our garden. So Cherry tied all of her scarves together onto a laundry basket and put food in it and lowered it down and picked her back up. What an idiot, though!”

Ed Sheeran/Instagram
<p>&ldquo;We bought&nbsp;<em><a href="http://aax-us-east.amazon-adsystem.com/x/c/QqvapGDuTCe6lO-Ygi_3jLEAAAFhHu7-EwEAAAFKAaSl54M/https://www.amazon.com/What-Do-You-Meme-Adult/dp/B01MRG7T0D/ref=as_at/?imprToken=oQGdl0ABx7Tq8IPmsZhs0Q&amp;slotNum=0&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=w50&amp;creativeASIN=B01MRG7T0D&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;ascsubtag=8188ae7a4dbc30f5f4db826b14a86307">What Do You Meme</a>?&#8221;</em>&nbsp;Sheeran told PEOPLE in December of <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-girlfriend-cherry-seaborn-holiday-plans-exclusive/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">their casual holiday plans</a>. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m going to play that with her family.&nbsp;She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.&rdquo;</p> <p>In addition to playing the card game &mdash; during which&nbsp;players match a photo caption with the funniest meme &mdash; said they would enjoy some rowdy fun, too. &ldquo;We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,&rdquo; he added.</p>
pinterest
On Their Relatable, Low-Key Holiday Plans

“We bought What Do You Meme?” Sheeran told PEOPLE in December of their casual holiday plans. “I’m going to play that with her family. She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.”

In addition to playing the card game — during which players match a photo caption with the funniest meme — said they would enjoy some rowdy fun, too. “We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,” he added.

Palace Lee/INSTARimages
<p>&ldquo;Got myself a fianc&eacute;e just before new year,&rdquo; he captioned his Jan. 20 Instagram post, in which he <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-and-cherry-seaborn-are-engaged/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">announced their engagement</a>. &#8220;We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
On Popping the Question

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” he captioned his Jan. 20 Instagram post, in which he announced their engagement. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Ed Sheeran/Instagram
<p>On Feb. 19, Sheeran sparked rumors he and Seaborn had secretly wed when he performed in London <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-married-wears-possible-wedding-band/">wearing a band on his ring finger</a>; he also wore the ring two days later at the <a href="https://people.com/music/brits-2018-what-you-didnt-see-tv/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Brit Awards </a>and was spotted with it grabbing dinner with his fianc&eacute;e after the show.</p> <p>On the Brits red carpet, Sheeran told the British talk show&nbsp;<em>Lorraine&nbsp;</em>that it is a<em>&nbsp;</em><a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-cherry-seaborn-made-engagement-band/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">commitment ring</a>.&nbsp;&ldquo;I never saw why men didn&rsquo;t wear engagement rings. It&rsquo;s the same commitment either way,&#8221; he said. &#8220;Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On the Engagement Ring She Made Him

On Feb. 19, Sheeran sparked rumors he and Seaborn had secretly wed when he performed in London wearing a band on his ring finger; he also wore the ring two days later at the Brit Awards and was spotted with it grabbing dinner with his fiancée after the show.

On the Brits red carpet, Sheeran told the British talk show Lorraine that it is a commitment ring. “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he said. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sheeran and Seaborn have kept their romance low-key &mdash; but <a href="https://people.com/music/ed-sheeran-songwriter-documentary-adele-cherry-seaborn/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">she does appear</a> in his new Apple Music documentary,&nbsp;<em>Songwriter</em>, very briefly.</p> <p>&ldquo;I was against having her in the documentary just because I like to keep my personal life private, but I think it&rsquo;s such a split second of it and it does just capture what she&rsquo;s like,&rdquo; he says about including his Duke-educated fianc&eacute;e in the documentary. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s nice for people to see a little bit of that.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
On Keeping Their Relationship Under Wraps

Sheeran and Seaborn have kept their romance low-key — but she does appear in his new Apple Music documentary, Songwriter, very briefly.

“I was against having her in the documentary just because I like to keep my personal life private, but I think it’s such a split second of it and it does just capture what she’s like,” he says about including his Duke-educated fiancée in the documentary. “It’s nice for people to see a little bit of that.”

<p>&#8220;[We] just went to Napa and ate at [Michelin-starred restaurant] the French Laundry. I would love to be a foodie, but it&rsquo;s more about going out on dates. We went to a Mexican restaurant afterward for $20 and had just as much fun,&#8221; he told PEOPLE in August 2018.</p>
pinterest
On Their Intimate Date Nights

“[We] just went to Napa and ate at [Michelin-starred restaurant] the French Laundry. I would love to be a foodie, but it’s more about going out on dates. We went to a Mexican restaurant afterward for $20 and had just as much fun,” he told PEOPLE in August 2018.

Apple
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 12 INF

On Their Fateful 4th of July

Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were in grade school and began dating after spending Independence Day together at pal Taylor Swift’s annual bash in 2015.

“Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party,” Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

The British singer even references their anniversary on his guest verse of Swift’s new single “End Game,” in which he raps: “After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July.”

Advertisement
2 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Taylor's Stamp of Approval

Since Swift essentially provided the setting for Sheeran and Seaborn’s love to blossom, it should come as no surprise that the singer has given the pair two thumbs up.

“Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,” he told PEOPLE last year. “I don’t know what they get up to — talking about cats or whatever.”

In a behind-the-scenes clip from their “End Game” video, Swift said of Seaborn: “Ugh, she is so cool.”

To commemorate Sheeran and Seaborn’s first anniversary, Swift even created a punny marquee that read, “Happy 1st Ed-iver-Cherry!”

“I’m still excited about it,” Swift added in the clip. “It took me so long to think of both of your names…”

3 of 12 Calvin Harris/Instagram

On How They Built a Solid Foundation

After a difficult few years in the spotlight, Sheeran took a year off from work and away from social media. During that time, he and Seaborn — who spent Labor Day weekend 2015 in Las Vegas with Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris — built a strong foundation for their relationship.

““It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity’ because people assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time. I got to the end of [my last tour], and I was like ‘F—, I’m 25 and haven’t really lived.’ I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being rather than a touring celebrity,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in August 2018.

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio last year. 

“So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool — but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together,” he said.

“I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place,” he added.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

On How She Helped Him Confront Addiction

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on The Jonathan Ross Show in October.

“I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off,” he said.

Of Seaborn, he added: “We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”

Advertisement
5 of 12 FatPapSlim / Splash News

On Writing His Hit "Perfect" About Her

After a crazy night at friend James Blunt’s house in Ibiza with Seaborn, Sheeran wrote the chart-topping lovesick ballad.

“We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool,” Sheeran told Radio.com of the track. “And then the next day I was like, ‘That’s a cool story,’ so I put it in a song.”

Advertisement
6 of 12 Hewitt/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

On Wanting to Start a Family

“I actually think the meaning of life is to start a family and pass on knowledge to them and be loved and be loving, so that is definitely on the cards,” Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. “But not any time soon. I don’t have any time anytime soon. It’s something I really want to put a lot of time into, as well. I don’t want to be constantly on the road trying to raise a child.”

In January 2017, he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe he “massively” wants kids. “I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

Advertisement
7 of 12 Ed Sheeran/Instagram

On Co-Parenting Their Cats

Sheeran and Seaborn are the proud parents of two felines: Dorito and Calippo.

“Me and Cherry literally had them from birth, and they think that we’re their mother, from our warmth and our smells,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017 of their furry friends, whom they welcomed into the family in 2016.

After the adventurous Dorito dove out of their three-story window last year, Seaborn proved her prowess as a resourceful mama.

“Cherry opened the window to let some air in, and she just jumped out,” Sheeran said of the incident. ”

“Cherry obviously freaked out; she’s in this closed-off garden that we can’t get into because it’s not our garden. So Cherry tied all of her scarves together onto a laundry basket and put food in it and lowered it down and picked her back up. What an idiot, though!”

Advertisement
8 of 12 Palace Lee/INSTARimages

On Their Relatable, Low-Key Holiday Plans

“We bought What Do You Meme?” Sheeran told PEOPLE in December of their casual holiday plans. “I’m going to play that with her family. She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.”

In addition to playing the card game — during which players match a photo caption with the funniest meme — said they would enjoy some rowdy fun, too. “We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,” he added.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Ed Sheeran/Instagram

On Popping the Question

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” he captioned his Jan. 20 Instagram post, in which he announced their engagement. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Advertisement
10 of 12 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

On the Engagement Ring She Made Him

On Feb. 19, Sheeran sparked rumors he and Seaborn had secretly wed when he performed in London wearing a band on his ring finger; he also wore the ring two days later at the Brit Awards and was spotted with it grabbing dinner with his fiancée after the show.

On the Brits red carpet, Sheeran told the British talk show Lorraine that it is a commitment ring. “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he said. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

Advertisement
11 of 12

On Keeping Their Relationship Under Wraps

Sheeran and Seaborn have kept their romance low-key — but she does appear in his new Apple Music documentary, Songwriter, very briefly.

“I was against having her in the documentary just because I like to keep my personal life private, but I think it’s such a split second of it and it does just capture what she’s like,” he says about including his Duke-educated fiancée in the documentary. “It’s nice for people to see a little bit of that.”

Advertisement
12 of 12 Apple

On Their Intimate Date Nights

“[We] just went to Napa and ate at [Michelin-starred restaurant] the French Laundry. I would love to be a foodie, but it’s more about going out on dates. We went to a Mexican restaurant afterward for $20 and had just as much fun,” he told PEOPLE in August 2018.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now