Ed Sheeran opened up about his relationship with Elton John while promoting his recent album, =

Ed Sheeran Says Elton John Calls Him 'Every Single Morning': 'Appreciate Him'

Ed Sheeran is leaning on his friend Elton John.

Last week, the 30-year-old singer revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel his upcoming, in-person promotion for his album =. While appearing virtually on Apple Music's "First Listen" livestream event Thursday, the star spoke about his relationship with John, 74, and how he's been there for him.

"I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told host Zane Lowe. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."

Describing the music legend as "such a caring human," the "Shivers" singer said the tradition first began when his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski died in March.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John Elton John and Ed Sheeran | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Macmillan; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn't good," he said of John. "And then just from that point he's literally ringing me every single day."

Sheeran added that his 1-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also participates in the morning chats.

"I am feeding porridge to Lyra in the morning, I get a call from Elton, and it's 'Lyra, say hi to Elton,' " he said. "It's just become a daily thing and there's not many people in my life like that and I really, really appreciate him."

Also during his Apple Music appearance, Sheeran gave an update on how he's been feeling since contracting COVID-19.

"I've rested a lot, [taken] a lot of vitamin C and zinc and D and these pills, and I feel a lot better now," he said.

The "Bad Habits" singer previously opened up about his relationship with John and their daily calls when discussing their upcoming Christmas song collaboration, which is expected to be released in December.

"Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Sheeran told Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 last month, also saying then that he talks to the star "almost every single day."