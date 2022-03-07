Sheeran was similarly sued in 2016 over his single "Photograph" and in 2018 over "Thinking Out Loud"

Ed Sheeran Denies 'Shape of You' Copyright Claim by Songwriters at London's High Court Trial

Ed Sheeran testified that he has not stolen ideas from songwriters for one of his mega-hits.

On Monday during a hearing in London's High Court, the British singer denied that he stole ideas from songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue on his 2017 smash-hit "Shape of You."

The songwriters claim that their 2015 song "Oh Why," which was released under the name Sami Switch, sounds "strikingly similar" to Sheeran's "Oh I" hook in "Shape of You."

To this, Sheeran, 31, said he had cleared parts of songs with "lots" of unknown artists, according to the BBC.

Ahead of the hearing on Friday, the songwriters' lawyer claimed that Sheeran "borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won't," per the outlet.

Sheeran denied the claim that he is someone who lifts other people's work without acknowledgment — and pointed out that he has often shared credit with lesser-known artists. He used "Shivers" and "Visiting Hours" as an example.

"All those examples are not famous artists that we've cleared songs with and that's what I have to say on that," he told the court, per the outlet.

Sheeran created "Shape of You" with co-writers Steve Mac, whose real name is Steven McCutcheon, and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid. Both were in attendance at the hearing.

After the song was released he added the team behind TLC's "No Scrubs" to the writing credits.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheeran said he approaches songwriting without a "premeditated thought process."

"If it sounds good, I keep it," he said in written evidence. "I frequently write and record a number of songs in a day. I have recently had a session lasting a week in which I wrote 25 songs."

"Almost all of my songs are written in under two hours. I think of them as sort of 'excitement bottles' — if a song is working, the excitement pushes it to the point where it's finished. If it's not, then I'll leave it and move on to something else," he said, per the outlet.

The hearing is ongoing. A rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is not the first time Sheeran has been sued over copyright infringement. In 2016 he was sued over his single "Photograph," and two years later was sued for $100 million "Thinking Out Loud."

The lawsuit over "Photograph" was settled out of court, though the battle over "Thinking Out Loud" is believed to still be ongoing.

In December, Sheeran celebrated "Shape of You" becoming the first song ever to reach 3 billion streams on Spotify.

"I just heard 'Shape of You' has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane," the singer said on his Instagram. "I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that was weird. It's the first song to hit 3 billion streams and I'm really really chuffed with it!"

Meanwhile, last week, Sheeran teased his latest collaboration with Camila Cabello on her single "Bam Bam," which was released on Friday.

"Many more wild nights together to come, mate," Sheeran wrote on Twitter.