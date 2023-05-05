Ed Sheeran Hugs Plaintiff After Winning Copyright Trial: What Kathryn Townsend Griffin Said to Him in Court

"On both sides it takes a massive toll, both personally and financially, but it's about heart and integrity, and that's why I fought it," Sheeran said on The Elvis Duran Morning Show

By
Published on May 5, 2023 01:40 PM

After winning his copyright trial, Ed Sheeran is feeling confident about his original songwriting abilities.

On Thursday, a jury found the British singer-songwriter not liable in a lawsuit filed against him by Structured Asset Sales for allegedly infringing copyright on the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud."

In an interview on The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Friday, Sheeran detailed his interaction with plaintiff Kathryn Townsend Griffin, daughter of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend, in the courtroom following the verdict. (Structured purchased a third of the shares of the song from the family of Townsend in 2018.)

"The one thing that felt like the biggest win for me was afterwards, Kathryn [Townsend Griffin], her family and everyone came up to me, hugged me and said, 'We believe you,'" said the 32-year-old Grammy winner.

Sheeran continued, "It's never a nice thing, winning and someone else losing, but walking away from it knowing that I did the right thing and that they believed me was, I think, the biggest win."

Ed Sheeran Hugs Plaintiff After Winning Copyright Trial: What Kathryn Townsend Griffin Said to Him in Court
Kathryn Townsend Griffin and Ed Sheeran. Michael M. Santiago/Getty, Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

He also spoke about his motivation behind choosing to go through with the trial. "On both sides it takes a massive toll, both personally and financially, but it's about heart and integrity, and that's why I fought it," said the "Shivers" performer. "I can't be accused of something that I didn't do. So, I had to prove that."

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard'

After the verdict was read, the musician hugged his legal team and co-writer Amy Wadge, then approached Townsend Griffin and the two smiled and talked before exchanging hugs. As he exited the courtroom, Sheeran embraced and kissed wife Cherry Seaborn, who was in attendance.

"I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed," Sheeran told PEOPLE exclusively in the courthouse following the decision. "It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it's sad that it had to come to this."

The unanimous verdict was reached after about three hours of deliberation by seven jurors in a New York City courtroom at the end of the trial, which went on for more than a week.

Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

In a statement Sheeran read aloud outside the courthouse and distributed to reporters following the verdict, he wrote, "We have spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day, all over the world."

"These chords are common building blocks which were used to create music long before 'Let's Get It On' was written and will be used to make music long after we are all gone," he continued. "They are a songwriter's 'alphabet', our tool kit and should be there for us all to use. No one owns them or the way they are played, in the same way, nobody owns the colour blue."

Sheeran added, "These trials take a significant toll on everybody involved, including Kathryn Townsend Griffin. I want to thank the jury for making a decision that will help to protect the creative process of songwriters here in the United States and around the world."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 25: Musician Ed Sheeran leaves US Federal Court in New York City on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

"I also want to thank my team who has supported me throughout this difficult process and to all the songwriters, musicians and fans who reached out with messages of support over the last few weeks," read the statement.

"Finally, I want to thank Amy Wadge. Neither of us ever expected that nine years on from our wonderful writing session that we would be here having to defend our integrity. Amy, I feel so lucky to have you in my life."

He concluded: "We need songwriters and the wider musical community to come together to bring back common sense. These claims need to be stopped so that the creative process can carry on, and we can all just go back to making music. At the same time, we absolutely need trusted individuals, real experts who help support the process of protecting copyright. Thank you."

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Says 'I'm Not Going to Have to Retire from My Day Job' After Winning Copyright Trial
Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Co-Writer Amy Wadge Says She Feels 'Relieved' After He Won Trial (Exclusive)
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
Ed Sheeran, Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Done' If He Loses in 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Work Really Hard'
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 25: Musician Ed Sheeran leaves US Federal Court in New York City on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Woman Suing Ed Sheeran in Copyright Case Collapses Outside Courtroom
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Performs Live in Court to Jury in Copyright Trial, Says He Wrote '10 Songs' This Week
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith walks the red carpet at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images);LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ed Sheeran attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Musicians Who Were Accused of Copyright Infringement by Other Musicians: Can You Hear the Similarities?
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Attends 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries Premiere After Day in Court for Copyright Lawsuit
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM; Jay-Z and Rich Paul pose during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Ed Sheeran Reveals JAY-Z Turned Down a Guest Verse on 'Shape of You'
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Says Actress Had No 'Reason to Lie Under Oath'
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Gwyneth Paltrow Seemed More 'Truthful' to Jury, Terry Sanderson 'Never Had a Case': Legal Expert
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016.
Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Very Stressed' During Trial, Says Source: 'In a Lighter Mood Now' (Exclusive)