Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are showing off their dance moves!

The couple star in their first music video together for his single “Put It All on Me” featuring Ella Mai. Filmed in their London apartment, Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 27, dance to his song as they cuddle and share a kiss.

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard,” the caption of the pair reads.

“They made out at the castle on the hill,” the caption said, referring to the single and album of the same name released in 2017.

“A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019,” the caption concluded.

Sheeran first met Seaborn at school when he was 11 — but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015, when they reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift‘s then-annual Fourth of July fête. In January 2018, Sheeran revealed he’d proposed to Seaborn — who inspired his ballad “Perfect” — over the 2017 holiday season.

The “Put It All on Me” music video also highlights couples from around the world, expressing their love for another through dance.

The release of Sheeran’s visual accompaniment costarring his wife comes five months after he confirmed he got married.

During a video interview with iHeart Radio’s Charlamagne The God, Sheeran referenced the verse in his single “Remember the Name” that says, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted/ My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” said Sheeran. “[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

The British singer also referenced the nuptials when discussing the lead single from the record, “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber. “Bieber just got married. I’d just got married,” he said in the same interview.

“That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love, and kind of being like, ‘F— this, let’s just have fun ourselves,’ ” Sheeran shared. “It was actually Cherry’s idea, because she was like, ‘Oh, why don’t you get Bieber? Like, he’d be perfect for this … it just fits.’ “