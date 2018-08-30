Ed Sheeran and Fiancée Cherry Seaborn (Minus a Wedding Band*!) Step out After Marriage Buzz

After fueling marriage rumors during a recent interview by drawing attention to a silver ring on his left hand, Ed Sheeran and his fiancée Cherry Seaborn were spotted on a date Tuesday.

The 27-year-old singer and Seaborn, 26, were joined by Courteney Cox and her fiancé Johnny McDaid for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Seaborn sported a floral dress paired with sneakers. She also showed off her oval-shaped center diamond flanked ring, but noticeably missing was a wedding band on her left hand.

Meanwhile, Sheeran wore a Hawaiian-style shirt with black pants. The “Shape Of You” singer also rocked the infamous silver band on his left finger.

However, Sheeran has been wearing that same ring for the past several months.

In February, after sparking marriage rumors yet again, Sheeran explained his reason for wearing the ring.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” Sheeran explained at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

“Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it,” he added.

Sheeran proposed to Seaborn in January after almost three years of dating.

The couple first met when Sheeran was 11, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they reconnected at Taylor Swift‘s annual Fourth of July party in 2015.

“Got myself a fiancée just before the new year,” Sheeran captioned a photo of himself with Seaborn, who inspired his song “Perfect.”

“We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” Sheeran added.

As for their wedding, Sheeran doesn’t want anything too big.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so… I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people,” Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight.