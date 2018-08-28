Is Ed Sheeran Married? Singer Seems to Suggest He and Cherry Seaborn Already Tied the Knot

Ed Sheeran popped the question to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn over the holidays. But eight months after making the news public, it appears the Grammy winner and Seaborn might have already said “I do.”

During an interview with Access on Monday to discuss Songwriter, a new documentary about his music, Sheeran, 27, played it coy when asked about wedding plans — instead gesturing to a silver ring on his left hand, where wedding bands are traditionally worn.

“Alright! That’s exciting!” the interviewer told a smiling Sheeran. “Congratulations my friend. How did you sneak that one?”

“Well, I never really do anything too public anyway,” Sheeran responded.

After being congratulated again, Sheeran told the Access interviewer, “Thank you.”

Reps for Sheeran did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the “Shape of You” singer was a little more private when talking to Entertainment Tonight — neither confirming nor denying his current marital status.

He did discuss the idea of what he’d want in a wedding, explaining his preference for something intimate and understated. “I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so… I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people,” Sheeran told ET, praising the “good vibe” that comes from simple ceremonies.

The star also said he want to have an “unknown” singer to perform at the affair to give himself — and his famous friends in the crowd — the night off.

Sheeran first met Seaborn at school when he was 11 — but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015, when they reconnected and shared their first date at Taylor Swift‘s annual Fourth of July party.

“I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ ” Sheeran previously told PEOPLE of the fateful party. “The rest is history.”

Indeed, the couple’s relationship soon grew serious.

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio in 2017. “I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year… but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place.”

Seaborn would go on to be the inspiration to for Sheeran’s ballad “Perfect.”

Back in January, Sheeran revealed he’d popped the question. “Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Then in March, Sheeran submitted a planning application to build his own chapel on their Suffolk, England, estate, which they share with their cats Dorito and Calippo.

“It is every person’s right to be able to have a place to retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth,” Sheeran wrote in the paperwork.