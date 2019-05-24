Sheerios, rejoice!

Ed Sheeran has released his latest song, “Cross Me,” a collaboration featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, available everywhere now via Atlantic Records.

Produced by Fred Again, the upbeat track follows the release of “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber. That song was an instant hit, breaking the Spotify record of 10.8 million streams in a single day set by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” this past holiday season.

Both “Cross Me” and “I Don’t Care” will appear on Sheeran’s upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, which is set for release July 12.

Image zoom Chance the Rapper and Ed Sheeran Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sheeran recently teased an upcoming interview with Charlamagne Tha God about the new project via a cheeky Instagram post.

Up next, Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s big-screen comedy Yesterday, about a musician (Himesh Patel) who becomes famous “creating” songs by the Beatles after he wakes up in an alternate timeline where the famous group doesn’t exist. The film opens June 28.