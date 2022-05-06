Ed Sheeran Celebrates Wife and 'Baby Mama' Cherry Seaborn's Birthday with Rare Personal Photo

Ed Sheeran offered a rare glimpse into his personal life on Friday for a very special cause — his wife Cherry Seaborn's birthday!

The "2step" singer, 31, wished Seaborn a happy 30th birthday in a sweet photo that showed the happy couple relaxing together in what appears to be a hammock.

"HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you 🍒," Sheeran captioned the Instagram post.

In the photo, Seaborn holds a drink as she and her Grammy-winning husband lay in an embrace while facing opposite directions.

The pair, who married in a secret chapel wedding in January 2019, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

Sheeran and Seaborn, a former college field hockey star who works for Deloitte, first met as kids, and struck up a romance years later after reconnecting in New York City in 2015.

She has since inspired many of Sheeran's most romantic love songs, including "Perfect" and "The Joker and the Queen."

Sheeran recounted his romantic 2017 proposal in October, and said it was nearly derailed by some rain, as he'd hoped to propose outdoors at sunset, and even had a pergola built outside in the garden for the occasion.

"I kept saying to her, 'We should go for a walk.' She's like, 'No.' 'You sure you don't want to go for a walk?' he recalled. "And time was ticking and [I had engraved] the date on the ring and I'm like, 'I've got to do it today!' It gets to like, 9 p.m. and I'm like, 'For f—'s sake.'"

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

Eventually, the "Shivers" singer had his future bride right where he wanted her — but was initially met with a blank stare after he got down on one knee.

"I was like, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you f—ing joking?' I remember it was just a long silence and I just went, 'Please?'" he recalled. "That was the most human that I've ever felt, because it was like, in my career, sometimes you find I'll be like, 'Can I do this?' And people will just be like, 'Yeah.' You kind of get to a certain point where it just becomes normal."