Ed Sheeran Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Quitting Smoking After Over a Decade with the Habit

Ed Sheeran hit a milestone on Saturday.

The 27-year-old “Shape of You” singer made it 365 days without cigarettes after over a decade of smoking.

“Celebrating one year being a non smoker today,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a black and white photo of himself onstage during a previous gig.

This isn’t Sheeran’s first time trying to kick the habit.

The British singer-songwriter had previously given up cigarettes and alcohol for a whole year in 2011.

He had gone back to smoking by 2012 and tried to quit again in November 2015, telling Ellen DeGeneres he had gone “cold turkey” and made it a week and a half without the substance.

“The reason I kind of liked smoking so much was just it was a routine,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Do a soundcheck, have a cigarette, do a gig, have a cigarette, have food, have a cigarette.”

So why did he want to leave it behind? “I realized that I’d been smoking for 10 years and that’s bad,” Sheeran said. “I started smoking when I was younger and I’d always say, like, ‘I’m gonna quit. I’m gonna quit.’ And then, ‘Oh well, I haven’t been smoking for that long. It’s been, what, four years like that…’ and then when it got to 10 years, I was like, ‘Oh… I’m probably getting to the point of no return here.’ ”

Back in January, Sheeran celebrated another major milestone in his life, popping the question to his “Perfect” love Cherry Seaborn after almost three years of dating.

Sheeran has previously talked about how Seaborn helped him improve his life in the year he took off before recording his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”).

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show late last year. “I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off.”

“I focused on work, and I can’t work under the influence, I can’t write songs under the influence, I can’t perform under the influence — so the more I worked the less [that happened]. I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can’t lose that over something that you do in your spare time,” he added.

Luckily, Seaborn was there to help. “I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off.”

Moving in together was a major change, too. “I think that was a real help grounding me,” he said. “I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”