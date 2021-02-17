"Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday, about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar," he joked

Ed Sheeran Celebrates 30th Birthday and Teases New Album 'Later This Year': 'I Feel Very Loved'

Happy birthday Ed Sheeran!

The pop star turned 30 on Thursday and shared an adorable throwback post on Instagram as he teased an upcoming new album.

"Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved," he began. "Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday, about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke."

In the cute snapshot, Sheeran wore a pirate costume — complete with a plastic sword. Fellow star John Mayer was among those to like the post.

"I'll be back online with the 4th installment in the series later this year, until then xx," Sheeran concluded his caption.

Previously, the 4-time Grammy-winner dropped his albums Plus (+) in 2011, Multiply (x) in 2014 and Divide (÷) in 2017. With arithmetic operations as a theme for his album titles, some speculate his next release may be named "Subtract" or "Minus." Sheeran released No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019.

On Christmas Eve 2019, the star announced on Instagram that he was taking a hiatus from making music.

"Gonna go on another break again," he wrote. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world."

Then in August, Sheeran and his wife welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The hitmaker followed his exciting baby news with the release of his single "Afterglow" in December, which marked his first track since the No.6 Collaborations Project.