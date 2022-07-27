Ed Sheeran Celebrates 100 Million Spotify Followers and His Tour Crew Is Unimpressed — Watch!

Sheeran is the first-ever musician to reach the milestone follower count on Spotify

Ed Sheeran is very first artist to reach 100 million followers on Spotify!

In a video shared to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter celebrated the milestone by wearing a t-shirt that read, "ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS," and asking his tour crew to follow its directions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sheeran cheekily captioned the post, "Needless to say, everyone around me is pretty excited about it x @spotify."

He explained the t-shirt's origin in the video. "I just hit 100 million followers on Spotify, and Spotify has sent me this t-shirt," said Sheeran. "So I'm going to walk around this stadium and ask people about my 100 million followers because they're all going to be so excited for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His tour crew members, however, seemed less than impressed with Sheeran's accomplishment. Two of them had no comment on the record-breaking follower count, while one staffer simply said, "Whatever."

Ed Sheeran on stage at the Royal Albert Hall 'The Royal Variety Performance' TV Show, UK - 19 Dec 2021 Ed Sheeran | Credit: ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

Sheeran's opening act, fellow British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, however, appeared quite excited about her tourmate's milestone Spotify feat. "A hundred million Spotify followers! Do you have a hundred million?" she asked at the end of the clip, applauding and hugging the "2Step" musician with an ear-to-ear grin.

Ranking behind Sheeran in terms of Spotify followers is Ariana Grande with over 81 million, Billie Eilish with over 66 million, Drake with over 65 million, and Justin Bieber with over 63 million.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer is currently performing a string of European concerts as part of his +–=÷x Tour in support of his fifth studio album = (Equals), which came out in October.

Earlier this month, Sheeran released = (Tour Edition), which includes nine additional songs with four unreleased ones. Among the new music is "Welcome to the World," which was apparently inspired by his newborn baby girl.

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

"Welcome to the world/I heard your heart beat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love," Sheeran sings on the track. "This is gonna hurt/But I stand beside you, for better or for worse/And I will find you whenever you're lost/I'll be right here."

In the second verse, he continues, "Welcome to the world/Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt/Don't let them change you, words are only words/Just like I loved you/And yes, you were the first/Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved/A beautiful red flower in the earth will grow, and I know."

The song closes with audio of Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn talking to each other before the baby was born.