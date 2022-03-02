The music stars shared a clip from the music video that featured them enjoying a wild night out

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran Tease New Single 'Bam Bam' as She Sings of Life 'Changing So Fast'

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran sure know how to party.

The musicians teased their new single "Bam Bam" on Wednesday, and shared a clip of the upcoming music video, which features the two enjoying a wild night out on the town.

"Many more wild nights together to come, mate," Sheeran wrote on Twitter.

Added Cabello: "Bam Bam. March 4th with @edsheeran, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win 🥳🥳🥳🥳"

In the brief clip, Sheeran, 31, rips shots at the bar and pulls out his guitar to play while Cabello, 24, dances and is later pushed in a shopping cart by friends.

"Now I'm out dancing with strangers/You could be casually dating/Damn it's all changing so fast," she sings in a different music video trailer.

The two previously collaborated on "South of the Border," which appeared on Sheeran's album No.6 Collaborations Project and also featured Cardi B.

Though it's unclear just who Cabello is singing about, the lyrics could be a nod to her recent ex Shawn Mendes, with whom she split in November after two years of dating.

She previously teased "Bam Bam" with an emotional Instagram caption that read, "We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now" alongside a photo of herself with black eye makeup smudged under her eyes.

Cabello released the single "Don't Go Yet" in July, and said the track would appear on her forthcoming third album Familia, which has yet to get a release date.

At the time of its release, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she wanted the song, and the entire album, to "manifest collective joy."

"I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album," she explained.

The former Fifth Harmony star continued, "I think 'Don't Go Yet' is just sonically and melodically just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed."