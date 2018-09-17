Ed Sheeran knows how to brighten up the day for some young hospital patients.

The “Shape of You” singer popped by the Ryan Seacrest Studios at Boston Children’s Hospital on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation on Saturday afternoon, and it was quite the memorable day for the children.

Sporting jeans, a white tee with the word “Hoax” on the front, his trademark black glasses and a furry beard, Sheeran, 27, sat down with the children to answer some questions. The kids asked about songwriting, what’s on his current playlist, and about his favorite movies. (Answer: Cool Runnings, The Lion King and Finding Nemo.)

When one patient inquired whether his glasses were for real or for fashion, he took them off and allowed the kids to try them on so they could see how poor his eyesight really is.

The children also inquired whether he colors his famous red hair, to which he said no.

After answering questions from the group, Sheeran produced his guitar and performed the song “Perfect,” then took the time to meet and take photos with every patient who was there to see him

“I saw a lot of tears in the audience when he sang,” said one attendee. “It was very emotional.”

This visit wasn’t Sheeran’s first visit to the hospital. Last September, he performed an acoustic set for the children while in town to perform at the TD Garden.

This time, Sheeran was in the Boston area for his two night performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sheeran knew how to cater to that crowd, too; On Friday he hit the stage wearing a New England Patriots jersey of tight end Rob Gronkowski.