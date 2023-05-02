Ed Sheeran Attends 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries Premiere After Day in Court for Copyright Lawsuit

Ed Sheeran is ready to show his innermost self to the world.

On Tuesday night, Sheeran attended the premiere of his new Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All in New York City at The Times Center, shortly after spending another day in the courtroom as he fights a copyright lawsuit.

Sheeran wore a black jacket, a white shirt, and matching black pants.

In the four-part docuseries, which premieres Wednesday, the "Shape of You" singer, 32, sheds light on his private life and struggles, including his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the first episode titled "Love," Sheeran and Seaborn — who largely shies away from the spotlight — share a heart-to-heart as she explains why she decided to be a part of the documentary.

JMEnternational/Getty

"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s—ter," she said. "It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, 'Oh if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"

Seaborn added, "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"

In a much more serious tone, Sheeran said that his wife is playing it down and begins to get teary-eyed as he explained, "It was horrible." He later says that he wrote seven songs in four hours to cope with the pain he felt.

While "Love" focuses on Seaborn, "Loss" is about the death of Edwards at age 31, "Focus" follows Sheeran as he writes and records his upcoming album, and "Release" details the challenges in finding balance between work and parental responsibilities.

Sheeran is currently in New York City as he is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud." Launched by Structured Asset Sales — who purchased a third of the shares of the song from the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote it with Gaye, in 2018 — the suit alleges that Sheeran's hit took elements directly from Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

He was first sued over the song in 2016 by Townsend's family directly. That case was dismissed the following year before being relaunched in 2018 after the Townsend family sold a third of their shares in the song to Structured Asset Sales.

Sheeran will release his latest album pronounced Subtract (but displayed as "-") on Friday.

On March 1, the musician announced via press release that he poured his "deepest, darkest thoughts" into his new album.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," he shared. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he added.