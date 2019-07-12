Ed Sheeran Is a Sea Captain, Office Worker and More in New Music Video with Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran‘s newest music video is full of costume changes, movie references — oh, and Travis Scott.

On Friday, the 28-year-old singer and Scott dropped their music video for “Antisocial,” one of the tracks on Sheeran’s new album, No.6 Collaborations Project. The album, which was released on Friday, features Sheeran’s collaborations with artists like Scott, Justin Bieber and more.

“Check out my video for the next single, ‘Antisocial’ with @travisscott, was so fun shooting this,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Can you spot the movie references?”

The clip, which shows Sheeran dressed up as a sea captain and an office worker, among other roles, features references to films including Pulp Fiction and Edward Scissorhands.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran’s New Album Will Feature Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and More

No.6 Collaborations Project also includes Sheeran’s collaborations with Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Skrillex.

“Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram last month.

The musician previously released the music videos for his smash hit with Bieber titled “I Don’t Care,” as well as “Beautiful People,” his duet with Khalid.

Image zoom Ed Sheeran Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Confirms He and Cherry Seaborn Are Married

On Friday, Sheeran also confirmed he had tied the knot with longtime love Cherry Seaborn during a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

When asked about his more personal lyrics on the track “Remember the Name,” featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran referenced the verse that says, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” said Sheeran. “[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”