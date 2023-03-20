Ed Sheeran Is Dropping 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries, Giving Fans an Intimate Glimpse Inside His 'Guarded' Life

Ed Sheeran will be sharing some of the most intimate details of his life in an upcoming documentary called Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.

The four-part series, which will be released May 3 on Disney+, will take viewers on a journey around the world with the singer-songwriter, 32, as he shares a glimpse inside the driving force of his music.

"I've always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Sheeran said in a statement. "Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

The streaming network released a trailer on Monday of what fans can expect from Sheeran's personal archive of soon-to-be-released interviews and performances. As Sheeran fans know, the Grammy winner's forthcoming album, pronounced Subtract (but displayed with "-") will be out just a couple of days later on May 5, with "Eyes Closed" dropping on March 24.

Disney +

In The Sum of It All's trailer, a blend of voiceovers and footage from multiple Sheeran interviews are featured, showcasing him from a little boy playing the violin all the way up until becoming a father for the first time.

"Ginger hair. Really short. He stutters," Sheeran began in a voiceover over some childhood footage, which cuts back and forth to the artist performing on stage as an adult. "That guy doesn't become a pop star. It's so unlikely," added Sheeran. "You just have to work harder because there's always someone who wants it more than you."

The English musician goes on to credit his career to his late best friend and mentor, Jamal Edwards, whom he can be seen hugging in the trailer. "The loss, it just took over my life," Sheeran said of his difficult time. The loss came after news of his pregnant wife Cherry Seaborn's tumor she couldn't treat until after the birth of their second baby, born last May. The couple also shares firstborn daughter Lyra Antarctica, 2.

"The loss just took over my life," Sheeran said of Edwards, with Seaborn adding her own observations of what she witnessed her husband going through on top of what she was struggling with, noting that she'd never see her husband cry on stage.

"Every time something massive happens, I tend to write a song about it," he shared.

On March 1, the musician announced via press release that he poured his "deepest, darkest thoughts" into his new album.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," he shared. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said.

Ed Sheeran. Disney Plus/YouTube

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he continued of wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he welcomed a second daughter with in May of last year.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety," added the singer, 32, referencing a plagiarism lawsuit involving his song "Shape of You." "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

He added that this inspired him to put out an album that accurately represented what he was experiencing.

"It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," said Sheeran, who announced news of a tour back in October.

In a press release to PEOPLE, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, discussed the upcoming project.

"In this docu-series, we're going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before," Davis said. "Together with Fulwell 73, we've created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.

"Life is unpredictable. Plans can change really quickly," Sheeran shared toward the end of Monday's trailer. "And then fireworks and then kissing and then Disney!" the star cracked of his rollercoaster life.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres May 3 globally on Disney+.