Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 'Mathematics' North American Stadium Tour — See the Full List of Dates!

Ed Sheeran is getting ready for his first stateside tour in nearly five years!

On Monday, the four-time Grammy winner announced dates for the North American leg of his ongoing + - = ÷ x (pronounced "Mathematics") Tour, which will span stadium venues across the United States and Canada from May to September 2023.

Kicking off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 6, the North American leg of the + - = ÷ x Tour will make stops in cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas and Los Angeles before concluding on Sept. 23 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Opening for Sheeran, 31, on select dates throughout the North American run of shows are musicians including Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn.

Khalid, 24, will perform in 18 cities from opening night in Arlington, Texas, to Sept. 2 in Vancouver, while Russ, 30, will replace him in the final three cities: Las Vegas as well as California's Santa Clara and Inglewood.

Dylan, 22, is set to appear at six North American dates from opening night through June 10 in New Jersey. Then, 22-year-old Linn will join Sheeran from June 17 in Toronto through July 15 in Detroit.

Burns 22, will take the stage ahead of the "2step" musician from the July 22 show in Nashville through Aug. 19 in Denver. Finally, 22-year-old Peters will perform in the final four cities from Aug. 26 in Seattle through Sept. 23 in Inglewood.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available for presale through Ticketmaster's #VerifiedFan system, for which registration opened at 10 a.m. EST on Monday and closes on Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. EST. The Verified Fan Presale begins Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. local time and ends the following day at 10 p.m. local time.

American Express Card Members can also access presale tickets from Oct. 12 at noon local time through Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. local time. Then, general tickets become available to all fans on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sheeran recently wrapped the tour's European leg, which will be followed by a string of concerts in New Zealand and Australia in early 2023 before the North American leg begins.

Ed Sheeran.

See below for a full list of Sheeran's North American + - = ÷ x Tour dates.

May 3, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

May 13, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

May 20, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

May 27, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

June 10, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

June 17, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

June 24, 2023 - Landover, MD - FedEx Field

July 1, 2023 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

July 8, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

July 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

July 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Aug. 5, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19, 2023 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sept. 2, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Sept. 9, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 16, 2023 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium