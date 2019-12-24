Ed Sheeran Announces Another Hiatus from Music and Social Media: 'Gonna Take a Breather'

Ed Sheeran is once again stepping back from music.

Just two days after he released the music video for his new single “Put It All on Me,” Sheeran, 28, announced on Instagram he was taking a break from music and social media for the time being.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” he wrote. “The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”

“Ive been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back,” he continued.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

“Lots of love x,” Sheeran concluded his Instagram statement, which he captioned, “Brb x.”

This is not the first time Sheeran has taken a reprieve from music. In August, he announced a break onstage as he performed the last date of his multi-year Divide tour in Ipswich, England.

“As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing,” he told the crowd, according to The Sun. “There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

“We’ve played all around the world: Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium,” he continued. “All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America — it’s been a wild one. I was told before I came on that now, at the end of this tour, I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever.”

The artist said his decision to take a break hadn’t come easy. “It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone on this tour,” he concluded. “Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance. This is my last song.… See you in a few years time. Thank you.”

Sheeran also took time off after wrapping his mammoth xTour in December 2015 to strengthen his connection with then-girlfriend — now wife — Cherry Seaborn.

“I ended the tour and I [realized] I hadn’t ever really lived a life,” he told PEOPLE last year. “It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity.’ People assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time.”

“I was like ‘F—, I’m 25, I left school early and went straight into touring,’” he added. “I haven’t properly formed relationships with people so I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being.” During his time off, the star traveled the world with Seaborn.