"Everything good takes time," the Colombian singer said while discussing his collaboration with the English musician

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin 'Bonded' as They Created Musical Crossovers 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love'

Two icons have joined forces!

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin have come together and combined their musical styles to release a two-song EP, featuring songs "Sigue" and "Forever My Love" on Thursday — along with two music videos!

This collaboration came about while the two musicians were at the gym — and once they got to know each other, the rest was history.

"I met J in a gym in New York last year — it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said 'Hi,' " Sheeran, 31, said. "We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop."

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Ed Sheeran and J Balvin | Credit: Gaby Deimeke

"Everything good takes time," Balvin, 36, added. "We had a coffee and spoke about life and there was a dope vibe."

"We bonded over simple things creating a genuine friendship — we even spoke about what it's like to be a dad," the father of one said. Sheeran is also a first-time dad.

After forming an organic friendship, the British and Colombian stars decided to go into the studio and get to work.

"I was in New York at Christmas for shows and we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so much more. The first two songs we wrote were 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love' and I absolutely love them. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine," the "Shivers" singer said. "It was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it."

The "Azul" singer added, "I wanted him to come to the world of reggaeton and he invited me to his world as well. It was really cool hearing him in Spanish and we hope that you all love the songs as much as we do."

The two songs encapsulate both musicians' unique styles — and their ability to crossover. In "Sigue," Sheeran puts his twist on classic reggaeton sounds — while in "Forever My Love," Balvin joins in on the love ballad.

Last week, Sheeran teased he would be dropping a "curveball" during an appearance on The Project NZ.

"I've got something else that's a bit more of a curveball," he teased. "We've got the first thing of it dropping in 10 days; in 10 days there's gonna be something coming out."

Though Sheeran didn't offer any further details on the mysterious project, he did say that he didn't expect it to be a hit in New Zealand.

"It's more gonna be a big hit somewhere else," he said. "When you hear it you'll understand. You'll be like, 'Yeah.'"