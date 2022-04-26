Earth, Wind & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dead at 71 After 6-Year Illness: 'Great Talent'

Woolfolk, who performed with Earth, Wind & Fire from 1973 to 1984 and again from 1987 to 1993, died Sunday after a six-year battle with an unknown illness, according to Philip Bailey

Andrew Woolfolk, former Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist, has died. He was 71.

The musician, who performed with the band for two years-long stints from 1973 to 1984 and again from 1987 to 1993, died Sunday after a six-year battle with an unknown illness, according to Earth, Wind & Fire vocalist Philip Bailey.

"I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name," Bailey, 70, wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo with his former bandmate. "We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years."

"He has transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living," continued the singer. "Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling."

Bailey concluded his post, writing, "Booski… I"ll see you on the other side, my friend."

The official Earth, Wind & Fire account also shared Bailey's post, while drummer John Paris, who's performed with the band since 2001, posted his own tribute to Woolfolk on Instagram. "Rest well brother Andrew🙏🏾❤️" he wrote alongside a photo of the saxophonist.

During Woolfolk's time with Earth, Wind & Fire, the band earned many of their well-known hits including "Shining Star," "Sing a Song, "Got to Get You into My Life," "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "After the Love has Gone," and "Let's Groove," among others. The group also won six Grammy awards with Woolfolk as a member.

Andrew Woolfolk

Aside from his work with the legendary group, the San Antonio, Texas-born and Denver, Colorado-raised saxophonist performed in the studio on albums including Deniece Williams' Song Bird, Level 42's Standing in the Light, Bailey's Grammy-nominated The Wonders of His Love and Grammy-winning Triumph, and Phil Collins' Dance Into the Light.