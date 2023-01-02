Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67: 'Drumming with the Angels'

Earth, Wind and Fire's Fred White has died at the age of 67.

Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine White, announced the loss on Instagram Sunday.

His cause of death has not been made public.

"Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Verdine wrote alongside images of Fred playing the drums and posing with the 6-time Grammy-winning group.

Verdine referenced EWF star Maurice White and lead vocalist Roland Bautista, who died in 2016 and 2012 respectively, along with former manager Monte Keith White, who died in 2020, and wrote that Fred now "joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁"

Verdine went on to salute the late drummer as a "Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Reflecting on Fred's personal life, Verdine said that "at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light hearted!🙏🏾😍🙏🏾"

"He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!" wrote Verdine, adding, "We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️and back! 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈"

In the comment section, Fred was remembered by his fellow musicians and artists.

Lenny Kravitz wrote, "Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power."

Actor Dule Hill also commented, "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sending love you brother"

Earth, Wind and Fire remembered Fred on its official Instagram page with solo performance during the group's stop in Essen, Germany, for its world tour in 1979.

Famed drummer Sheila E paid tribute on her own Instagram with a photo of the group, praising Fred in the caption.

"He was a mentor, an amazing drummer, and a man who had the biggest heart," she said. "To be able to stand next to him and watch his technique and listen to his playing was remarkable! I will never forget it."

Added Sheila E: "A true icon who will be missed. Uncle, u will be extremely missed. Thank u for Sharing with me ur gift. I love u. We shall celebrate you!!! 💕🙏🏽"

In a lengthy post, Questlove shared some of Fred's greatest moments over the years, and credited him as the one "who was the spark that inspired me to drum", adding in part, "The live shows of Earth Wind & Fire were super epic because (along w Pfunk) they were the first out the gate to introduce theatrics & magic for black concerts levitating & laser & explosions n' whatnot. His elevation to stage level from the ground WAS epic for 81 trust me on this. So epic."

Fred's decades-long career began when he was still in high school as he hit the stage with Donny Hathaway, and became a member of Earth, Wind and Fire when he was a teenager, according to Pitchfork.

Before exiting the group in the 1980s, he served as the drummer for the group's international hits like "Shining Star", which reached No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 list. He reunited with Earth, Wind and Fire when it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, the outlet added.