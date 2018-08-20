The Eagles Beat Out Michael Jackson's Thriller for the Best-Selling Album of All Time

The Eagles have soared past Michael Jackson to earn the best-selling album in history.

On Monday, the Recording Industry Association of America told the Associated Press that the Eagles’ 1976 compilation Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) has been certified 38x platinum, surpassing the King of Pop’s monumental 1983 blockbuster Thriller, which has been certified 33x platinum. (An album is certified platinum each time its sales and streams reach one million.)

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years,” Don Henley, the Eagles’ vocalist and drummer, said in a statement. “It’s been quite a ride.”

Sitting at third on the list is another Eagles’ album, 1977’s Hotel California, which has reached 26x platinum.

The L.A. based band was formed in the early ’70s, and they quickly became figureheads for the new brigade of country-tinged singer-songwriters. They had an unparalleled string of hits in the first half of the decade, including “Take It to the Limit,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Take It Easy,” and “Best of My Love” — all of which were featured on the record-breaking greatest hits collection.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016, the same year that founding member Glenn Frey died at age 67 of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Last year, the band mounted a successful run of concert dates with Vince Gill deputizing for the late Frey.