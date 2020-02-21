Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut on Rick Ross Collab 'Season Ticket Holder' to Celebrate Jersey Retirement

Dwyane Wade is making his rap debut!

The retired NBA star, 38, has a lot to celebrate this weekend, from the retirement of his Miami Heat jersey to the release of his upcoming ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected and now the premiere of his first single “Season Ticket Holder” with Rick Ross as well as producers Raphael Saadiq and former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem.

The track dropped Friday at midnight, in which Wade — who goes by D. Wade on the single — shows off his raps skills with lyrics such as, “I’m the son of a saint, still considered a sinner / Three rings on this finger, yeah that boy was a winner / Never known as a singer but this might be a single / Always bet on your homies then go buy the casino.”

In the song, Wade also gives a sweet shoutout to wife Gabrielle Union, rapping, “My life is a film and Gab’s the lead / She’s so precious to me as the air that I breathe.”

He ends the tune, which is a tribute to Miami, by telling listeners that the “love in the city has been crazy.”

Hours before his musical debut, Wade shared on his Instagram Story that “never in my wildest dreams would I have thought” of making a song.

Wade and Ross first announced the single on Wednesday with the former athlete teasing, “A lil something for Miami-Wade County.”

The song is a homage to the many years Wade — who won championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013 — has spent in the city, where Miami-Dade County was even temporarily renamed after him in July 2010.

After playing a season with his hometown Chicago Bulls, he returned to Miami and retired with the team last April after 16 seasons in the league.

The idea for the Rick Ross song came after the 13-time All Star and the rapper were conversing about working on a shoe together when Wade also hinted at doing a song.

“I wanted to get on one song, one day. Rick Ross, who’s a good friend of mine, reached out and said, ‘D, let’s do a track for the city.’ So my last year I filmed a song with Rick Ross called ‘Season Ticket Holder,’ ” Wade recently told Good Morning America.

And fun fact: Wade was a part of a child rap group called “Real Fresh” in Chicago in the early ’90s.

The new single is just one of the celebratory moments for Wade this L3GACY weekend as his No. 3 will be raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday during halftime of the Heat’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

D. Wade: Life Unexpected airs on Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.