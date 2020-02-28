Dwayne Johnson Wants to Duet with Taylor Swift After Collaborating on 'The Man' Music Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is praising Taylor Swift after their first collaboration.

Swift, 30, released the music video for her song “The Man” on Thursday. In the clip, Swift astonishingly transforms into a brunette, bearded man, whose bad behavior includes urinating on a wall, guzzling alcohol while surrounded by beautiful women, and manspreading on the subway.

During the final scene of the video, which takes place on a tennis court, the “man” exits the scene and speaks to the actual Swift on the music video’s set — using Johnson’s voice.

In a tweet on Thursday, the actor, 47, congratulated Swift on the video and said he’d love to “duet” in the future.

“Congrats my friend!” he wrote. “My pleasure to voice THE MAN. What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people. Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila.”

In her own tweet, Swift had thanked Johnson for helping out with the video and “for being so supportive of my music for years.”

“Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT,” she wrote. “I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)”

Taylor Swift in "The Man" music video

“The Man,” which is the fourth single from her 2019 album Lover, finds Swift wondering how she and her actions would be viewed differently if she were a man.

In the song, Swift sings, “They’d say I hustled, put in the work / They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve / What I was wearing, if I was rude / Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves.”

Taylor Swift in "The Man" music video

During outtakes from her Woman of the Decade interview with Billboard, Swift talked more about the empowering anthem.

“It was a song that I wrote from my personal experience, but also from a general experience that I’ve heard from women in all parts of our industry,” she shared. “I think that, the more we can talk about it in a song like that, the better off we’ll be in a place to call it out when it’s happening.”

Swift added: “So many of these things are ingrained in even women, these perceptions, and it’s really about re-training your own brain to be less critical of women when we are not criticizing men for the same things.”