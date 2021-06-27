"I apologize about my singing in keys that don't exist and sounding like I'm experiencing puberty again," Johnson joked after his performance for a fan

Dwayne Johnson's Voice Cracks While Singing Garth Brooks Song in Sweet Message to Fan with Breast Cancer

Dwayne Johnson has some serious acting chops, but his vocal skills might need some work.

The actor, 49, posted a sweet message on Sunday for a fan who has been living with Stage 4 breast cancer for the past six years. The recipient also happens to be a fan of Garth Brooks, so Johnson decided to go country in hopes of making her smile.

"I'm so excited right now to deliver this very special message. I'm so excited my cheeks are red," he said in the Instagram clip. "This goes out to a very special woman. A very strong woman. Melissa, A.K.A Missy!

"I also know you're Garth Brooks' biggest fan," he later added. "You know I love my country music. So in the spirit of Garth, this one's for you."

Johnson admittedly is no world-class singer, but his attempts at serenading Missy were certainly entertaining.

"I apologize about my singing in keys that don't exist and sounding like I'm experiencing puberty again 😂🙋🏽‍♂️," he wrote alongside the video. "I hope this makes you smile, Missy!"

Johnson is constantly finding ways to put smiles on people's faces, no matter the circumstance.

In May, Johnson shared a video of him surprising a 7-year-old boy with a personalized birthday message. The boy was grinning ear to ear, and Johnson was thrilled to play a role in making his day particularly special.

"I mean look at this little boy's smiling face!!" Johnson wrote alongside the clip, adding, "This kinda stuff is truly the BEST part of my job."

In October, Johnson gifted a 101-year-old fan of his some of his Teremana Tequila in honor of her milestone birthday. He even had a little fun with the woman, reminding her to sip and not take shots.