Dwayne Johnson Teases 'Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)' on TikTok, Taylor Swift Responds: 'Ur the Man'

New Taylor Swift is coming — and fans can thank Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart for the heads up!

"Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" will be the next Swift re-release, and it'll feature in the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, which was released Friday.

The news was announced in a goofy TikTok shared by Johnson, one of the movie's stars, who revealed that "Message in a Bottle (Taylor's Version)," which she released on Red (Taylor's Version) in November, will also play in the film.

"Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an a*sh---) and I don't think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift's tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!" Johnson, 50, captioned the video, which featured a humorous exchange between him and his co-star Hart, 43.

Swift, 32, gave their announcement her own seal of approval, writing in the comments section: "Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs 😎 Good luck with the film!! Ur the man."

The actor's TikTok included a scene from the movie featuring a character crying while listening to "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" and drowning his sorrows in ice cream.

While a wide streaming release date has yet to be announced, the track is the third re-recorded song off of Swift's chart-topping 2014 album 1989 to be shared in recent months following "This Love" and "Wildest Dreams," leading to fan speculation that 1989 (Taylor's Version) might be coming soon.

Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England Taylor Swift on stage with Haim at the O2 arena in London | Credit: Raphael Pour-Hashemi

"Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘," she wrote on Twitter at the time alongside a link to "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)."

The Grammy-winning musician is currently re-recording her first six albums, and so far she's released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version). The star began the process after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine, which gave him control of her masters, in June 2019. He later sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.

Swift recently made a surprise appearance at the Haim concert in London, joining the sister trio to perform their remix of "Gasoline" as a mash-up with her own "Love Story" at the O2 Arena.