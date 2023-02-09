Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Meeting Adele For First Time at Grammys: 'A Legit and Warm Surprise!'

Dwayne Johnson and Adele shared a genuine moment of affection at the Grammy Awards on Sunday

By
Published on February 9, 2023 08:30 AM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele and the Rock Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and Adele. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still marveling at the moment he said "Hello" to Adele!

On Wednesday, the actor, 50, posted an Instagram carousel of his seemingly impromptu introduction to the singer, 34, which happened at the top of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"What a legit and warm surprise at the top of the show!" Johnson wrote alongside the snaps of the two stars. "And beautiful full circle moment calling her name and handing her the Grammy at the end of the night."

"Get up here best friend," the Black Adam star concluded the post, alluding to his comments from the stage, where he presented the singer with a golden gramophone for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me."

The photos show the sequence of events that led up to Johnson and his famous fan meeting for the first time and include a few fun posed shots for the camera.

Adele, a fan of wrestling, has previously shared she's long admired Johnson.

"This is one of the strangest things I found out," host Trevor Noah announced as the show opened. "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson…I found out he's a huge fan of yours, too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former WWE star later revealed that he worked with the show's producers behind the scenes to make the meet-up happen as a special gift for Adele.

"We wanted to do something special for Adele," Johnson told Variety. "I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I've got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well — her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I've always admired that about her."

adele
Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week," Johnson added. "The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was."

"It was such a special night," He added. "And she's such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time tonight. I think probably the best part about it is she's just cool — and I had never met her before."

Related Articles
adele
Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
JAY-Z Thought Beyoncé Deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys: 'We Just Want Them to Get It Right'
Beyonce Grammys
Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
Musician Carly Pearce poses backstage before her "29 Tour" at the Gramercy Theater in New York City on November 18, 2021 in New York City
Carly Pearce Jokes She's 'Just Excited to Be in the Same Room as Adele and Beyoncé' at Her First Grammys
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Says Artists Labeled 'Scandalous' or 'Problematic' Are 'Definitely on to Something' at 2023 Grammys
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'