Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Meeting Adele For First Time at Grammys: 'A Legit and Warm Surprise!'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still marveling at the moment he said "Hello" to Adele!

On Wednesday, the actor, 50, posted an Instagram carousel of his seemingly impromptu introduction to the singer, 34, which happened at the top of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"What a legit and warm surprise at the top of the show!" Johnson wrote alongside the snaps of the two stars. "And beautiful full circle moment calling her name and handing her the Grammy at the end of the night."

"Get up here best friend," the Black Adam star concluded the post, alluding to his comments from the stage, where he presented the singer with a golden gramophone for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me."

The photos show the sequence of events that led up to Johnson and his famous fan meeting for the first time and include a few fun posed shots for the camera.

Adele, a fan of wrestling, has previously shared she's long admired Johnson.

"This is one of the strangest things I found out," host Trevor Noah announced as the show opened. "The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson…I found out he's a huge fan of yours, too."

The former WWE star later revealed that he worked with the show's producers behind the scenes to make the meet-up happen as a special gift for Adele.

"We wanted to do something special for Adele," Johnson told Variety. "I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I've got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well — her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I've always admired that about her."

Adele and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week," Johnson added. "The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was."

"It was such a special night," He added. "And she's such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time tonight. I think probably the best part about it is she's just cool — and I had never met her before."