Dwayne Johnson Makes 'Historic Rap Debut' on Tech N9ne's Song 'FACE OFF'

Dwayne Johnson revealed his friend Tech N9ne tapped him to collaborate on the single "FACE OFF," which also features Joey Cool and King Iso

Dwayne Johnson of 'Jungle Cruise' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Jungle Cruise' will be released in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020.

Is there anything Dwayne Johnson can't do?

The Jumanji star, 49, has now added rapper to his resume after appearing on friend Tech N9ne's new single "FACE OFF," which also features Joey Cool and King Iso.

Johnson announced on Twitter, "Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn't suck 😅) Huge shout out to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f------ fire 🔥🔥🔥 🙏🏽👊🏽 Love to my #StrangeMusic USO's @TechN9ne 🐐 @therealJoeyCool @TheRealKingIso #FACEOFF"

In an interview with Variety, the Black Adam actor revealed how the collaboration came to be, saying plenty of his friends in the music industry have been trying to get him on their tracks for decades, but he was waiting for the right project.

"A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists — like big names — I've been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right," Johnson told the outlet.

Initially, Tech N9ne, 49, asked Johnson to recite spoken words for his part in "Face Off."

"I said, 'I just want you to talk some real motivational stuff at end,'" the musician recalled. But the Ballers star had something else in mind.

Johnson, who wrote his own lyrics for the song, raps, "It's about drive. It's about power. We stay hungry. We devour."

"When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work," he explained. "We're aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of Ballers, we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated, basically, 'There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.' I just love that."

The action star isn't one to shy away from showcasing his musical talents. He wooed audiences by singing Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" in Disney's The Game Plan, in addition to "You're Welcome" in Moana, which he shot to platinum status.

"I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that," said Johnson.

While the Fast and Furious star has no desire to walk away from the acting scene, he will never close the door to music.

"If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that. I would love to do a repeat with Tech N9ne and Strange Music," he said. "If I had the opportunity to collaborate with another artist out there — hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists — then let's talk and let's figure it out. If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I'll be happy to … jump back into the studio."