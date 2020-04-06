Duran Duran star John Taylor has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The bass player, 59, revealed the news on Duran Duran’s social media pages Sunday.

“DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago,” Taylor wrote.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old — I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 — but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay — although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.”

The View to a Kill star added that he decided to speak out to show that, while “the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic” is “entirely justified,” the virus doesn’t necessarily constitute a death sentence.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing,” Taylor — who’s married to Juicy Couture co-founder Gela Nash-Taylor — wrote.

“Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN.”

Together with singer Simon Le Bon, 61, John Taylor, 59, and Nick Rhodes, 57, Taylor recorded 11 U.S. top 10 hits – and two No. 1s — in the ’80s, selling in excess of 100 million records worldwide.

The band was also in the middle of recording their 15th studio album with legendary producer Giorgio Moroder when COVID-19 forced them to self-isolate.

“We have made the decision to take a temporary break from the studio in order to keep everyone safe and sound,” the band announced on their website on March 19.

“Our love goes out to all of our fans around the world, particularly in areas that have been badly hit by the virus. We have never seen anything like this in our lifetimes, and we are feeling much of the same uncertainty and fear that we’re sure you are.”

While Duran Duran has canceled many of their 2020 tour dates, they are still scheduled to play at BST Hyde Park on July 12, alongside Gwen Stefani and long-term collaborator Nile Rogers — their first London show in five years.