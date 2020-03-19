Duffy Says an Interview Is 'Harder Than I Thought' After Captivity Reveal, Releases Song Instead

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Duffy is speaking out through song after revealing in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had been recovering from being “raped and drugged and held captive.”

In February, the Welsh singer, 35, told fans she had chosen to be out of the spotlight for a decade to recover. Then on Thursday, she posted a message to British radio DJ and BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley on Instagram with the request to play her new song.

“Hi Jo (Whiley) Hope you are well and keeping safe,” Duffy wrote, referring to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer,” she said. “Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.”

The star, born Aimee Anne Duffy, previously told fans that she would be posting a “spoken interview” during which she would answer any questions they had.

“Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful’. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course,” she continued. “If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.”

Back in February, Duffy, who won the Grammy for best pop vocal album in 2008 and has been out of the music scene since her last studio album in 2010, spoke candidly about her past.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it,” she said.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” the singer shared, before explaining the reason she “did not choose to use [her] voice to express [her] pain.”

“I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? Slowly it unbroke,” she said. “I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that.”

In closing out the post, Duffy added, “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.