Dua Lipa Excited to 'Do Absolutely Nothing' with Boyfriend Anwar Hadid and Their Pup on Christmas

Dua Lipa is looking forward to a romantic and relaxing Christmas Day cozied up with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

In a clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE about her upcoming virtual performance during the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One, she revealed their sweet holiday plans. "One thing I know is, I'm gonna be on the sofa with my boyfriend and our puppy and watch Christmas movies and do absolutely nothing else," she said with a smile. "I think that's how I want to spend my holidays. I'm really looking forward to that."

Regarding her festive performance, which will air on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EST, Lipa said, "I'm really excited."

"I would've loved to have been there in person, as much as we're all missing the live element of getting in front of people and performing and having that human connection," she said in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which calls for limited gatherings only. "Hopefully, we can bring some Christmas cheer to everyone at home."

Image zoom Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

"I got to do something a little bit different [and] a little bit special in terms of the rendition for the songs," she teased about her virtual act. "I love to play around with the music and make every experience unique and different."

Lipa, who also performed a virtual sing-a-long to "Happy Xmas" with a few of her biggest fans for the Capital One Holiday Jam, said she enjoyed previously "having the opportunity to share the stage with so many incredible artists" during the annual year-end concert.

The pop singer, who has earned six 2021 Grammy nominations for her hit album Future Nostalgia, also shared how it feels to rack up so many accolades.

Said the star: "I feel really, really proud of this album. It's helped me mature as an artist [and] grow as a performer. I feel like I had two feet on the ground and I knew exactly what I wanted from this record. I knew exactly what I wanted to write about [and] how to dominate in the studio and really assert myself in ways that maybe I didn't know how to do so well in the first record where I was learning ... It feels really exciting to have been able to go with my gut on something and reap the benefits — in terms of getting this recognition from my pairs — which really means a lot to me."

Image zoom Dua Lipa | Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lipa recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus, 28, on the pop star's new song "Prisoner." The track appears on Cyrus' latest album, Plastic Hearts, which dropped Nov. 27. The "Don't Start Now" hitmaker says she had "the most fun" teaming up with her fellow crooner.

"We're both so proud of that song, to both have all this involvement in it is really special," she added.

In the clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, the songstress also confirms that she is, in fact, set to release a "B-side" to her fan-favorite album that will hit shelves at some point next year. Lipa said she will be shooting a music video for one of her forthcoming bops in January.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EST. It will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com. Additionally, the CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.