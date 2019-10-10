Sharing Is Caring! Dua Lipa Wears Anwar Hadid's Coat During Chilly Outing in N.Y.C.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa are keeping each other warm as the weather begins to cool down.

On Wednesday, the model, 20, and singer, 24, stepped out together in New York City, where Lipa wore a pair of dark-wash jeans, black boots and a black mini bag, along with a baby-blue blazer-style cropped top by Jacquemas.

The couple walked hand-in-hand as they left the Color Me Mine pottery shop in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood when Hadid — who was dressed in maroon velvet pants, sneakers and a black T-shirt under a red-and-blue plaid hoodie — gave his coat to the “New Rules” singer. Things heated up as the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid huddled close to the singer during their stroll down the street.

The pair were bundled together in the N.Y.C. high temperature of 59 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Lipa and Hadid were first seen packing on some serious PDA in July, but most recently while celebrating the pop singer’s 24th birthday on the beach in Malibu, California.

They also shared several steamy kisses over the summer, including at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in July and after Lipa’s N.Y.C performance at the Amazon Prime Day concert.

The trendy duo has also been on a matching style streak as of late. Last month, Lipa posted an Instagram photo of her and Hadid in matching plaid ensembles — the singer in a puffer jacket and Hadid in a zip-up, Burberry flannel.

This past Friday, Lipa and Hadid visited N.Y.C.-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri (whose famous clients include Penélope Cruz and Gigi Hadid) for color-coordinated neon manicures.

The “IDGAF” hitmaker wore a nude base on her long, round nails accented with geometric pink and green neon squares and lines, while Hadid got a blue, pink and yellow neon mani with “APLUS” written across alternating nails.

Kawajiri showed off both Lipa and Hadid’s individual nail designs on her Instagram account, before posting a picture of the couple’s matching manicures side-by-side and writing alongside it, “Together 🧡💛💚💙 @dualipa @anwarhadid #nailsbymei.”

Earlier this year, Lipa split from her on-and-off boyfriend of five years, Isaac Carew. Hadid previously dated actress Nicola Peltz, but the two split in August 2018. He was also romantically linked to Kendall Jenner.