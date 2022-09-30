Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah 'Just Friends' Despite Romance Rumors: Source

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are keeping it platonic.

Despite recent rumors that the TV host, 38, and the pop star, 27, are dating, a source tells PEOPLE "they're just friends."

Fans started buzzing on social media Thursday after the pair was photographed having dinner in New York City Wednesday night. In a photo posted by The Daily Mail, Noah was pictured seemingly giving Lipa a kiss on the cheek.

Noah was previously linked to Euphoria actress Minka Kelly. In May, however, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly, 42, was "single."

"They have been broken up for a while," said another source close to the exes, who began dating in 2020.

According to another insider, Noah was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship." The insider added that he was "back in the dating game."

Meanwhile, the "Levitating" singer and ex Anwar Hadid decided to go their separate ways in December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source said. "They're figuring things out right now." The couple had dated for more than two years.

On Thursday night, Noah announced in a clip shared on Twitter that he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years.

"One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude," he began, reflecting on his time on the late-night show.

"There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," he continued. "It's been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it's been."

RELATED: Trevor Noah Exits 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years: 'My Time Is Up'

He then discussed some of the monumental events that happened during his run.

"It's something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic," said Noah. "And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly."

Noah added, "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s—ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."