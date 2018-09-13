Dua Lipa Supports Fans Who Were Kicked Out of Her China Concert Over Pride Display

Dua Lipa is standing up for her fans.

During her concert in Shanghai on Wednesday night, multiple attendees were forcibly removed by security, according to videos posted on social media. In response, the “IDGAF” singer, 23, became emotional on stage and later tweeted out her support.

While it’s unclear exactly why the concertgoers were kicked out, some in attendance suggested it was because they were standing and dancing — which is apparently prohibited at the venue — while others believe it was because they were waving pride flags. According to BBC, homosexuality isn’t illegal in China but anti-LGBTQ attitudes are still prevalent.

The video shows a uniformed man pulling a woman out of her chair by her wrists as other security guards observe and the crowd swells with boos.

I just CANT believe it. This is the show of Dua Lipa in Shanghai. All the fans are forbidden to stand out and could only sit on to see the show?!? If you don’t, the guard would use violence to kick u out. It’s unbelievable… #dualipa pic.twitter.com/quITZNLVxU — Ｎｅｏ (@imneo_) September 12, 2018

Security guards also reportedly fought with the removed attendees outside the concert venue.

#DuaLipa #DuaLipaMNL #DuaLipaMNL2018 #Shanghai And this on is UNBELIEVABLE!!! The audience who were pulled out of the concert by security guards, and also beaten up outside by security guards!!!!!!! These security guards are totally hooligans!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kON19ak6xH — Belief WILD (@Belief_wild) September 12, 2018

Later that night, Lipa started to cry on stage. “I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun,” the pop star said. “I want us all to dance, I want us all to sing, I want us all to have a really good time … I would love for these last few songs for us to really, really enjoy ourselves — how about that?”

Dua Lipa Cried In Shanghai China Tonight pic.twitter.com/Tz17SRGpiH — Liability (@958353005) September 12, 2018

After the concert ended, the artist professed her love for the city of Shanghai and her fans on Twitter.

“Last night I did it for my fans,” she wrote. “I will stand by with you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show. What you did takes a lot of bravery.”

She continued, “I was horrified by what happened and send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”

Lipa is currently on the Asian leg of her solo tour, with a show in Manila on Friday, and further dates in Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan next week. She returns to the U.S. in mid-September.

Earlier this year, Lipa was opening for Bruno Mars and had to cancel two shows to get her wisdom teeth removed. She also performed at the Billboard Music Awards in May along with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.