Dua Lipa is social distancing in “a random Airbnb” with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer revealed the status of her central London quarantine in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, but added it’s “all good”.

“Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” she explained.

“It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk.”

Yet that doesn’t mean it was a planned decision either. Dua – currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 — says she was basically forced into the rental by a “flood” in her own apartment. She’d also just returned from Australia.

“When the self-isolation thing started to happen, then I kind of quickly had to find a spot,” she told host Lorraine Kelly.

The singer — who first stepped out with boyfriend Hadid at the American Music Awards in November — also revealed that she hopes the early release of her new album, Future Nostalgia, has helped take people’s minds away from what’s currently going on in the world.

“This is probably a weird time to put music out, so I hope it takes your mind off whatever is going on in the background and outside and gives you a moment of joy,” she said about the album, which was released on March 27.

On Wednesday evening, the 24-year-old pop star also released her new single “Break My Heart,” announcing the news on Instagram alongside a screen grab of herself from the music video.

“Basically, I had my family and friends and we all organized [to] get on Zoom at 9:30 in the evening, had a drink and just a catch-up and chat, which actually worked really, really well,” she said.

Despite this, the double Grammy-winner admitted that — just like everyone else — she’s been on something of an emotional rollercoaster and “taking every day, by day” since going into quarantine, which started in the UK on March 23.

“Some days are just a little bit harder than the others,” said Dua, whose family left Kosovo during the Balkan War to start a new life in London. “Some days go by quickly and some days you’re like, ‘When is this going to end?'”

She continued, “You have to allow yourself to feel all these things, all these feelings are completely valid.”

The key, for Dua, is to stay connected to the rest of the world and regularly talking to loved ones via FaceTime, Zoom and phone calls, which she said, “always gives you a bit of clarity and calm.”

“Just talking to your friends a little bit and whoever you with at home, sharing your experience to make it a lot easier.”

She continued, “I think, ‘Now is the time to make all those calls that you’ve been putting on the backburner.’ There are family members all over the world that I haven’t had a chance to call and talk to because I’ve been so busy promoting the record and traveling, whereas now I have so much time I’ve just been making all those phone calls and catching up with everyone, so that’s been really lovely.”

Even though deaths from the virus are steadily rising across the world, Dua has also been able to find some form of positives in the situation — for both her own job and, hopefully, the wider environment too.

“We’re all maybe learning to take a little step back,” said Dua. “For my job, for example, it’s always like, Where am I going? What am I doing next? Where am I flying to? I think this kind of shows that things don’t need to be so urgent. It’s shown a lot of people that a lot of those meetings can just be an email.”

She continued, “For our planet too, I think we’re seeing the importance of taking things a little slower and protecting our planet because we’re indoors but we’re seeing blue skies and the blossoms have come early. We are seeing changes all around the world and maybe this is just a wake-up call to really start protecting our planet a little bit.”