Dua Lipa Reveals She Slid Into Anwar Hadid's Instagram DMs Before They Started Dating

Dua Lipa was first linked to Anwar Hadid — the brother of models Gigi and Bella — in June 2019

Dua Lipa has a confession to make!

During Monday night's virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the "Physical" singer shared some insight into the origin of her and boyfriend Anwar Hadid's romantic relationship.

When Cohen asked Lipa, 24, and fellow guest Lena Dunham if either of them has slid into a celebrity's DMs on Instagram, the British pop star paused for a few moments before she fessed up.

"I have a confession to make ... mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend," she admitted. "I definitely did that."

However, Lipa clarified that she met her model beau, 20, before she got friendly on social media. "No, we actually met at a barbecue," she shared. "But then it carried on onto DMs."

Lipa was first linked to Hadid (son of RHOBH alumna Yolanda Hadid and brother of models Gigi and Bella) last June. The pair made their red carpet debut in November at the American Music Awards.

The couple have been social distancing together in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since Lipa's apartment flooded, the pair have been hunkered down in an Airbnb since March.

“It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill,” Lipa told PEOPLE last month of living with Hadid. “We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other.”

While the COVID-19 outbreak forced many singers to delay new music, Lipa stayed on schedule, and released her second album, Future Nostalgia, on March 27.

"This is probably a weird time to put music out, so I hope it takes your mind off whatever is going on in the background and outside and gives you a moment of joy,” she told Good Morning Britain last month.

Despite her new album's huge success, Lipa admitted that she's been struggling in lockdown. "Some days are just a little bit harder than the others. Some days go by quickly and some days you’re like, ‘When is this going to end?' " she said.

Lipa added, “You have to allow yourself to feel all these things, all these feelings are completely valid.”

