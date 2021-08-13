"She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas," Elton John said about Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Says It's an 'Absolute Honor' to Release New Song with Elton John: 'We Totally Clicked'

The Rocketman and Future Nostalgia queen have collaborated for the first time ever and created the perfect dancefloor singalong!

Elton John and Dua Lipa released their single "Cold Heart" (PNAU Remix), with an accompanying music video on Friday — and the two "totally clicked" when they met virtually, Lipa said.

"Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him," said Lipa in a press release.

"I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can't wait to hear it everywhere this summer," she continued.

The "Benny and the Jets" singer said the last 18 months in quarantine were hard on him — but being off the road meant he could "go back to his roots" as a session player. And having the opportunity to collaborate with Lipa was "incredible."

"She's given me so much energy. She's a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas," says the "Rocketman" singer, 74. "The energy she brought to 'Cold Heart' just blew my mind."

The song is based on four of John's classics: "Kiss the Bride," "Rocketman," "Where's the Shoorah?" and "Sacrifice" — spliced together by PNAU, an Australian music trio. John worked with the electronic band in 2012 to produce Good Morning to the Night, a collaboration album between John and the trio.

The music video, created by animator and director Raman Djafari, follows animated versions of John and Lipa entering a euphoric world before separating as their planets drift apart. The video draws a parallel to the last year and a half in lockdown.

The duo was previously seen together when Elton appeared as a guest on Lipa's Studio 2054 live stream.

Lipa also performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over $3 million for the foundation — it was then that John reached out to Lipa to work on new music together remotely.